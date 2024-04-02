Tottenham are fighting with Brighton in a bid to land a young star from South America, it has emerged, with the pair set to battle it out after sources revealed the Seagulls had joined the race.

Spurs changing transfer policy

Tottenham have pivoted in their transfer strategy in recent seasons, and are now looking to sign some of the world's best young talent before they become stars. Though they have signed prominent figures alongside these youngsters such as James Maddison and Manor Solomon, their focus has firmly been on the next generation in north London.

Deals have been completed for Lucas Bergvall (18), Ashley Phillips (18), Luka Vuskovic (17) and Alejo Veliz (20) with a view towards the coming seasons.

Permanent signings under Ange Postecoglou Player Age Manor Solomon 24 James Maddison 27 Brennan Johnson 22 Micky van de Ven 22 Guiglielmo Vicario 26 Radu Dragusin 22 Alejo Veliz 20 Ashley Phillips 18 Luka Vuskovic 17 Lucas Bergvall 18

That policy is set to continue this summer, alongside the more experienced names that will likely bolster Ange Postecoglou's ranks ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Spurs set to battle Brighton

In taking this strategy, however, Spurs will find themselves up against Brighton increasingly often, who are widely considered the masters of securing young gems and turning them into world-class talents.

They boast a long history of this, with Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba among those plucked from relative footballing obscurity.

Now in their pursuit of their latest addition, in the form of goalkeeper Kevin Mier, they will lock horns with Spurs. The 23-year-old Colombian currently plies his trade with Mexican outfit Cruz Azul, where he has kept 5 clean sheets in 12 Liga MX games. Spurs are on the hunt for a new no.2, with Fraser Forster expected to leave this summer.

They have identified Mier as an option, but so have the Seagulls. As per the latest reports coming out of Mexico [via Sport Witness] "several sources" have reported that Brighton have "made contact with Cruz Azul to ask about Mier's situation".

Mier only arrived in Mexico in January for a fee of £2.7m, but could be on the move again in the coming months. Azul have no qualms over this idea, and it is added that they "would accept" his departure this summer provided an "attractive offer" is tabled for him.

Their record sale currently stands at just £6m, meaning that either Spurs or Brighton could land themselves a bargain should they make a move. Though Brighton's interest is new, Tottenham's is not, and they have reportedly been "following him" for some time, though they are yet to make a formal move.

It remains to be seen whether or not battle commences over his signature this summer, but Spurs fans will certainly hope that fighting Brighton for talents is a sign of a successful talent spotting unit in north London, and that those signings can propel the lilywhites back towards the top of the Premier League at a fraction of the cost it might otherwise require to compete.