Leeds United were frustrated on Friday evening and they may now be even more infuriated amid reports that a one-time Victor Orta target is earning glowing reviews in Spain under the now Sevilla transfer chief.

Illan Meslier howler costs Leeds three points

It seemed as though Daniel Farke's side were set to Sunderland's unbeaten home record and head top of the Championship as they headed into stoppage time 2-1 up on the early leaders at the Stadium of Light.

After falling a goal behind thanks to teenage talent Chris Rigg, Leeds turned it around through goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo, with the Yorkshire outfit ahead just before the hour mark despite their injury issues. However, a howler from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier ensured that it was honours even come full-time. The Frenchman took his eye off a slowly bouncing ball as it trickled towards him with almost the final kick of the game, and it inexplicably went through his grasp and into the Leeds net, sending the home fans delirious.

It was a result that leaves both the Black Cats and Daniel Farke's side well-placed in the early Championship standings, with Leeds having lost just once so far this season, while Sunderland have lost twice but still find themselves two points clear of Leeds thanks to drawing fewer games.

With a favourable run of fixtures ahead, Leeds will be hoping to put together a strong run of form between now and Christmas to put themselves in the best position to be promoted automatically this time around, rather than risk the lottery of the playoffs, a lottery that they have never won.

Leeds United's next five Championship fixtures Sheffield United (H) Watford (H) Bristol City (A) Plymouth Argyle (H) Millwall (A)

Leeds missed out on young talent

Now, reports in Spain continue to speak in glowing terms about young talent Mateo Mejia, who Leeds were at one point keen to sign. During Victor Orta's time at the club, it was believed that a deal would be done to sign the 21-year-old. However, it never transpired and instead Orta used his new position with Sevilla to lure him to Andalucia instead.

He made his debut in Sevilla's most recent clash with Athletic Bilbao, coming off the substitutes bench after several impressive performances for the reserve side.

And Spanish outlet ABC [Via Sport Witness] were full of praise for the talent, who they reveal "Leeds United wanted" but were unable to secure his signature, with exactly why the deal collapsed still a mystery.

Orta even convinced Mejia to terminate his contract with Manchester United early to move to Sevilla, something that would perhaps not have gone down so well had he swapped Old Trafford for Elland Road.

In the end, missing out on his arrival was not too damaging for Leeds, since it allowed new fan favourite Mateo Joseph to flourish in the striker role, something that may not have happened had the Colombian U-20 international arrived to challenge him for a spot in the starting XI.