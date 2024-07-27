Amid an incredibly impressive transfer window on the incomings front, Aston Villa could be set to bid farewell to a wantaway defender alongside young striker Jhon Duran.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans were already left with little choice but to show Douglas Luiz the door earlier in the summer to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules - and may now have their hand forced once again. This time, however, there's no PSR involved. Instead, it is unhappy players seemingly pushing for exits, one of whom is Jhon Duran.

The 20-year-old forward has been the subject of interest from West Ham United, who are considering a bid to match Aston Villa's £40m price tag before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month. Duran made his feelings clear on social media, performing an 'Irons' gesture in an Instagram video, despite still being an Aston Villa player.

Duran is reportedly not the only player currently unhappy in the Midlands. According to Football Insider, Alex Moreno wants to return to Spain this summer following interest from three La Liga clubs. Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia have all reportedly registered their interest in the wantaway left-back, who may find himself surplus to requirements at Villa Park following Ian Maatsen's arrival.

A deal to sell Moreno is likely to be far simpler and cheaper than the one to sell Duran given that Unai Emery has more than enough cover down the left-hand side, with both Maatsen and Lucas Digne to call on. Therefore, it would come as little shock if the 31-year-old did complete a move away from the Midlands this summer.

Aston Villa no longer need Moreno

Now 31 years old and likely falling down the pecking order after the arrival of Maatsen, it makes sense for all parties that Moreno is granted his wish of a move away from Villa Park this summer. Maatsen more than proved his worth on loan from Chelsea at Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund last season and must now emerge ahead of both Digne and Moreno as Emery's first-choice left-back.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Ian Maatsen Alex Moreno Progressive Passes 5.37 2.09 Key Passes 0.61 0.96 Ball Recoveries 5.49 3.48 Assists (overall) 2 0

Of course, Moreno's potential exit won't take away the praise he initially received from Emery, with the Spaniard saying via BBC Sport when the left-back first arrived: "Alex is a good player that can help our squad. He has been one of the top left-backs in La Liga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here."

And now, return to Spain and the chance to reclaim his place as one of the Spanish top flight's best left-backs may await, with Moreno in need of game time - and therefore a summer departure. With the season fast approaching, he will hope for it to come his way sooner rather than later.