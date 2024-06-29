With the transfer window now in full swing, the wait goes on to see just when Arsenal will dip into the market, with the pressure on for the Gunners to kick on once again after falling short in the title race in two successive seasons.

So close, yet so far in 2023/24, the north Londoners appear to be in need of minor tweaks rather than major squad surgery, with a key point of priority likely to be the centre-forward berth - despite Kai Havertz having ended the campaign with 14 goals in all competitions.

With Gabriel Jesus continually hampered by injury, while Eddie Nketiah looks set for the exit door, the onus will be on recruiting a more natural, long-term fit in that number nine role.

Arsenal's top scorer by season since Robin van Persie - Premier League Season Player Goals 2012/13 Theo Walcott 14 2013/14 Olivier Giroud 16 2014/15 Alexis Sanchez 16 2015/16 Olivier Giroud 16 2016/17 Alexis Sanchez 24 2017/18 Alexandre Lacazette 14 2018/19 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 22 2019/20 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 22 2020/21 Alexandre Lacazette 13 2021/22 Bukayo Saka 11 2022/23 Martin Odegaard & Gabriel Martinelli 15 2023/24 Bukayo Saka 16 Stats via Transfermarkt

Having missed out on one leading target in the form of Benjamin Sesko, following the Slovenian's decision to remain at RB Leipzig, the Emirates outfit could now have their eyes fixed on another rising European star...

Arsenal's search for a striker

According to a report from Turkish outlet, Aksam, Mikel Arteta and co are believed to be looking to make a move for Besiktas sensation, Semih Kilicsoy, with a move to the Premier League seemingly in the works for the 18-year-old.

The piece indicates that Arsenal would have to break the record for a player sold by a Super Lig club, with any deal needing to eclipse the €30m (£26m) sale of Sacha Boey to Bayern Munich from Galatasaray back in January.

The suggestion is that the Gunners will continue to hold talks regarding a potential transfer, albeit with rival interest expected from a 'number of clubs' who are also watching the teenager closely.

How Semih Kilicsoy could thrive at Arsenal

At just 18, the Turkish starlet - who is part of his nation's Euro 2024 squad - may not be expected to immediately hit the ground running in English football, although the Gunners could hope to replicate their previous success with regard to snapping up another teenage marksman, Nicolas Anelka.

The now-retired Frenchman rocked up at Highbury at the age of only 17 back in February 1997, prior to playing his part in the club's double success the following season, in which he scored six league goals.

It was in the 1998/99 campaign that the previously unknown talent truly made his mark, bagging 17 goals in 35 top-flight games, as well as swooping the division's PFA Young Player of the Year award.

While Anelka's time at the club was rather brief, the hope will be that Kilicsoy could enjoy a more lasting legacy at the club if he is to arrive this summer, with the hope being that he can also hit the ground running after scoring 11 goals in just 23 league games last season.

Lauded as "the biggest revelation" in his homeland of late by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Istanbul-born starlet previously showcased his quality in the younger age groups, after firing in 42 goals in just 64 games for Besiktas' U19 side.

A seemingly clinical and prolific marksman, Kilicsoy could then act as the future figurehead of an attack that currently includes Hale End sensation, Bukayo Saka, with the England international enjoying another standout campaign in which he registered 34 goals and assists across all fronts.

Saka's creative prowess when cutting in off the right flank could work wonders for Kilicsoy through the middle, with the £195k-per-week wizard notably ranking in the top 15% among his European peers for assists per 90, as well as in the top 9% for shot-creating actions.

With Saka himself still only 22, the Gunners could have the makings of a fruitful, long-term partnership in north London, even if any move could represent something of a gamble this summer.

As Arsene Wenger previously found out with the signing of Anelka, putting faith in a teenage talent can work wonders...