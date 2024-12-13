Enzo Maresca has worked wonders during his first few months as Chelsea manager, leading the club to second in the Premier League after the first 15 matches of the campaign.

The Blues have struggled to make all the Todd Boehly additions click, which is understandable given the influx of signings and the whopping £1.2b spent in the process.

However, the Italian has made easy work of the role to date, sitting just four points off leaders Liverpool, whilst maintaining their 100% record in the Europa Conference League.

He’s found settled sides for both competitions, allowing for rotation, and subsequently handing all first-team members consistent minutes across the board.

However, the 44-year-old is still craving a new centre-forward at the top end of the pitch to follow in the footsteps of two fan-favourites at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s legendary strikers over the years

In the summer of 2004, then-boss José Mourinho had the opportunity to sign many of the biggest names in Europe but instead opted for a deal to sign Didier Drogba from Marseille for £24m.

The Ivorian arrived as an unknown quantity to many, but quickly introduced himself to the fanbase, scoring 147 goals for the club during two separate spells in West London.

He produced arguably his best display in a Chelsea shirt during the 2012 Champions League final, scoring the equaliser before slotting home the winning penalty in the shootout and securing the club’s first-ever European Cup.

However, he would depart for a second time in the summer of 2015, but they already managed to sign a long-term replacement the summer prior in the form of Spanish striker Diego Costa.

The now 36-year-old cost a whopping £32m in 2014, but, like Drogba, made himself a monster hit with supporters with his hold-up play and finishing ability in front of goal.

Costa reached double figures in all three seasons, amassing a total of 59 goals in 120 games, before returning to Atletico Madrid during the summer of 2017 - banking a £25m profit in the process.

However, the club have failed to sign a replacement for either of the aforementioned players in recent years, but that could be about to change in January.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea have made contact with Ipswich Town over a move to sign striker Liam Delap in January.

The 21-year-old only joined the newly promoted side back in the summer, with Kieran McKenna’s men forking out £20m for his services from champions Manchester City, but he’s wasted no time in demonstrating he is capable of producing the goods in front of goal.

He’s already scored six times in his 15 outings - scoring twice as many as the Tractor Boys’ next-highest goalscorer - a signal as to how crucial he’s been in recent months.

Phillips’ report claims that they’ve already “opened talks” for the youngster to gauge if a move can be completed and how much it would set them back - likely a hefty amount given his importance to the East Anglian outfit.

There’s no denying that any deal would provide that added goal threat, something which Maresca has desperately been wanting since his appointment in the summer.

However, any deal could be bad news for one player who may fall further down the pecking order should a deal be completed during the upcoming window.

Why Delap would be an upgrade on Guiu

Spanish forward Marc Guiu joined the Blues in a £5m deal from LaLiga outfit over the summer, operating as a backup to current first-choice striker Nicolas Jackson.

However, the 18-year-old has been restricted to just 24 minutes of Premier League action to date, having to settle for Europa Conference League minutes to gain his first team experience.

He’s since made five appearances in the competition, scoring in the recent clash with FC Astana on Tuesday night - maintaining their 100% record in the competition.

There’s no question that Delap, who’s previously been dubbed “incredible” by former boss Pep Guardiola, would be an upgrade on the Spaniard - pushing Jackson for the starting role if he was to move to the Bridge.

The former City has a real combative and physical nature, as seen in his tally of 48% aerials won, leading to comparisons to Drogba and Costa in recent months.

That likeness has been noted by GOAL journalist Krishan Davis, who said Delap is 'cut from the same cloth' as that pair, due to his 'imposing 6 foot 1 physique and aggressive approach belying his excellent technical ability'.

How Liam Delap compares to Marc Guiu so far in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Delap Guiu Games played 15 6 Goals scored 6 2 Take-ons completed 1.3 1.2 Aerials won 48% 0% Goals per shot taken 0.22 0.15 Passes into 18-yard box 0.4 0.4 Stats via FBref

He’s also been more clinical with his efforts, achieving a better goal-per-shot ratio, adding that cutting edge in attacking areas which Maresca has sought after during his tenure in West London.

Whilst it’s unclear how much any potential deal for the Englishman would cost, it’s evident that he has all of the tools to be an immediate and long-term success in England’s top flight.

Given the club’s current league standing, the fans will expect Champions League football once again in 2025/26, with Delap’s potential addition only boosting their chances come the end of May.