The recent defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion may say otherwise, but Tottenham Hotspur do appear to now be fashioning a solid, settled side under Ange Postecoglou, with arguably only a few positions up for grabs.

Despite the collapse at the Amex, the back five - including goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario - seemingly picks itself, while the 3-0 triumph over Manchester United showcased the benefits of deploying Dejan Kulusevski alongside James Maddison in the centre of the park.

With six goals in six, Brennan Johnson is now a nailed-on starter on the right flank, while on the opposite side, long-serving star, Heung-min Son, will no doubt secure that role amid his return to injury, with club-recording signing Dominic Solanke deployed through the middle.

It could then be said that the main area of concern at present is at the base of the midfield, with Rodrigo Bentancur - who was awarded a measly 4/10 match rating by football.london's Alasdair Gold following his weekend display - arguably not a natural fit in that deep-lying berth, while teammate Yves Bissouma has flattered to deceive amid his off-field issues.

With new arrival Lucas Bergvall still only 18 - and fellow youngster Archie Gray having been typically deployed in the backline - the Lilywhites may need to dip into the transfer market in January to acquire a suitable addition or upgrade.

Spurs' search for a midfielder

As reported by Football Insider last month, the north London side are among the clubs - alongside Liverpool and Newcastle United - who are in the race to sign Lille midfielder, Angel Gomes, with the former Man United academy asset an attractive prospect with just under a year left on his existing deal.

The 24-year-old - who has again been called up by interim England boss Lee Carsley for the upcoming international break - would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Premier League suitors in January, ahead of joining next summer.

That report has been followed up by recent claims from ex-Spurs 'keeper Paul Robinson, who stated that "what I hear from people at the club, Gomes could definitely be an option."

Why Angel Gomes would be a good signing

While Robinson had suggested that Gomes would be an asset as an "attack-minded midfielder", the Englishman has looked better suited in a deep-lying role of late, ensuring he could be the man to oust Bentancur and Bissouma as Postecoglou's number six.

It was in that role that the diminutive playmaker starred on his first senior start for his country against Finland last month, notably racking up 130 touches and enjoying a 94% pass accuracy, while also winning four of his eight ground duels, as per Sofascore.

A "special" talent - as described by his one-time Lille boss, Jocelyn Gourvennec - who is adept at controlling a game and retaining possession, Gomes has been touted as perhaps the missing piece for the Three Lions, with the nation arguably crying out for a Luka Modric-esque talent who can dictate the tempo.

Like the former Spurs hero, the in-demand star stands at just 5 foot 6, but is a truly effective performer at the base of the midfield, with former United coach Paul McGuiness likening him to Frenkie de Jong, in the way that he "can receive the ball off the back four and then move away, use disguises and so on".

Also like Modric - who chalked up 41 goals and assists in 160 games for the Lilywhites prior to departing for Real Madrid in 2012 - Gomes can also provide a cutting edge in the final third when required, having registered eight assists and created 15 'big chances' in Ligue 1 last season.

Modric, meanwhile, provided a similar record of six assists and 12 'big chances' in La Liga in 2023/24.

Not just akin to the Ballon d'Or winning Croatian, the Lille maestro can also offer the upgrade on Bentancur that is needed, as evidenced below when looking at their respective stats last term.

Gomes vs Bentancur - League stats 2023/24 Stat Gomes (Ligue 1) Bentancur (PL) Games 31 23 Minutes 2578 1007 Goals 0 1 Assists 8 1 Chances created 48 8 Pass accuracy 91.34 85.26 Tackles made 26 23 Interceptions 18 17 Duels won 91 65 Possession lost 238 172 Stats via Squawka

Seemingly more astute at retaining possession, creating chances and proving stronger in the duel, Gomes would no doubt tick a lot of boxes for a progressive, attack-minded coach like Postecoglou.

As stated above, there will be notable competition for his signature due to that expiring contract, yet if Spurs can steal a march on their rivals, it could prove a worthy venture.