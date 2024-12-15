Manchester United will be looking to win their first Premier League away game under Ruben Amorim when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. The 195th Manchester Derby is the blockbuster event of the weekend in the top-flight.

It is certainly a good time for the Red Devils to meet their bitter rivals. Pep Guardiola’s side have won just one game in their last ten, the most unfathomable run of form, and something United can capitalise on.

Amorim’s men themselves haven’t been in the best form, and have won three games out of six during his tenure so far. The trip to the Etihad represents a chance to turn their form around, and right some wrongs from last season.

Man United’s last trip to the Etihad Stadium

Under the tutelage of former manager Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals in East Manchester. Goals from Erling Haaland and two from Phil Foden were enough to sink United.

However, it was actually United who took the lead, thanks to a phenomenal strike from homegrown hero Marcus Rashford.

The United academy graduate, who hails from Wythenshawe, smashed home a lay-off from Bruno Fernandes from well outside the area. It rifled against the crossbar and into the back of the net, leaving goalkeeper Ederson with no chance.

It was like Foden saw Rashford’s wonder strike and tried to one-up him, lashing home a fantastic strike on his left foot from distance outside the penalty area. The England international waltzed into the penalty area and fired home to give City the lead, with Haaland getting in on the act after United made a mess of things playing out from the back.

Stat leaders - Man City vs. Man United in 2023/24 Stat Player Number Tackles Casemiro 4 Duels won Casemiro, Diogo Dalot 9 Dribbles completed Bernardo Silva 5 Clearances Raphael Varane 9 Chances created Bernardo Silva 7 Stats from Sofascore

It was a very frustrating day at the office for the Red Devils, who will now be hoping they can rectify that loss last season, on Sunday afternoon under Amroim.

Man United team news vs. Man City

In terms of team news from the Red side of Manchester ahead of the derby, Amroim might well be able to count on one of his most experienced players to return to the squad. That man is Jonny Evans, who has been injured since the new manager's first game in charge against Ipswich Town.

When quizzed about the defender in the buildup to the match, the former Sporting manager confirmed that "he's training already". That certainly suggests there could be some involvement for the United stalwart.

However, one player who will likely not be back in the fold for the short trip to East Manchester will be Luke Shaw. The left-back picked up an injury in the Premier League clash against Everton, and it was confirmed the £150k per week star will be unavailable on Sunday afternoon.

However, the United manager confirmed that no one else picked up any injuries in United’s last outing against Viktoria Plzen. Amorim explained United got through the trip in the Czech Republic unscathed and said "everyone is going to be fit and ready to win the game" against City.

Man United’s predicted lineup vs. Man City

It will be fascinating to see who lines up from the start for United. Of course, Andre Onana will be in goal, looking to put two errors in his last two outings behind him. Lisandro Martinez might not start as one of the three centre-backs due to a potential height mismatch against Erling Haaland so Leny Yoro could get the nod.

Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte could well pair up in midfield again, with Amad moving back to right wing-back to accommodate Mason Mount as one of the number 10s, next to Bruno Fernandes.

That leaves question marks over Rashford’s place in the side. He has struggled for form of late and could miss out on a starting berth against City, despite the fact he has six goals against them across his career, including one in his first Manchester Derby.

Man United predicted lineup in full: Onana, Yoro, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Mount, Fernandes; Hojlund.