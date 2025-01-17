Chris Wilder welcomed ten new faces to his Sheffield United camp last transfer window as the Blades boss went about putting together a squad that could challenge for an instant promotion back up to the Premier League.

He looks to have assembled just that with the South Yorkshire outfit very much in the Championship automatic promotion reckoning heading into some crucial games to come, which is an admirable feat considering his side are still fresh off finishing rock bottom of the pile in the top-flight on a miserable 16 points.

Now, he will want his side to immediately jump back up a league and prove that they belong in the elite division, with a potential January signing showing they certainly mean business.

Sheffield United in for ex-Premier League winner

As per a recent report from Turkish outlet Fanatik - as has been relayed by Sport Witness - the promotion chasers have reignited their interest in former England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with discussions now taking place between the ex-Liverpool midfielder's agent and the Championship side.

Having been linked with the experienced 31-year-old in the summer window, it now looks as if a deal could be back on the table at some point this month, with his current employers Beskitas also wanting to get rid as his minutes have depleted this season playing in Turkey.

Previously lifting the Premier League title aloft with the Reds, this could be seen as a coup on the end of the second-tier side in winning Oxlade-Chamberlain, who also has alleged interest from French outfit Nantes away from Wilder's men sniffing around.

What Oxlade-Chamberlain could offer

Landing the former Champions League winner might mean United's interest in picking up Southampton youngster Shea Charles is short-lived, with the Sheffield Star reporting recently that Charles was being looked at as a fresh midfield addition for the Blades despite playing for Sheffield Wednesday this season on loan.

After all, a player of Oxlade-Chamberlain's calibre joining would be seen as a major upgrade on snapping up the loan services of the former Owls number 44, regardless of Charles' breakout moment in the spotlight at Hillsborough.

Charles will no doubt go on to have a successful career in the game, having notched up one goal and four assists centrally for Danny Rohl's men this season in league action, before finding his loan stay was cut short.

But, Wilder might well want the finished article in the here and now over winning himself a promising youngster, with Oxlade-Chamberlain's versatility to play in a whole plethora of different positions also boosting his injury-depleted team significantly.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's career numbers by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists CM 115 11 3 RM 82 9 11 RW 56 5 6 LM 40 6 6 LW 26 6 0 AM 25 4 4 RB 4 0 2 DM 3 0 0 CF 1 0 0 SS 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Crazily, Oxlade-Chamberlain has lined up in ten different positions across the course of his varied playing days, with Wilder wanting to utilise him in his preferred central midfield role with Ollie Arblaster sidelined for the foreseeable.

But, away from adding depth in a position that has also seen Tom Davies struggle with fitness, Oxlade-Chamberlain could fill in wherever at a moment's notice and put in a competent performance which will alleviate some selection headaches for the United boss.

One concern would be that Oxlade-Chamberlain's "incredible" days at Liverpool - as he was once described by Jurgen Klopp - are far behind now, but he showed there was still life in his legs last season with Beskitas seen in the sublime solo strike above.

He would bow out from the 2023/24 season with four goals and one assist next to his name in league action, with his prowess in attack also a big draw as to why Wilder might try and snap him up shortly.

Whilst Charles might be the flavour of the month in the second tier, United would undoubtedly show to others in the Championship they're serious about promotion if a deal for the four-time FA Cup winner materialised.