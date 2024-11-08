Newcastle United have been pushed forward as if by a steel spring in recent days, defeating Arsenal in the Premier League after dumping Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup.

Alexander Isak is alive, putting a slow start to the season behind him and reminding Europe that he is one of the finest centre-forwards around. Eddie Howe must be delighted.

However, the contractual concerns regarding the Swede are inescapable and must be resolved.

Alexander Isak's contract situation

Isak is 25 years old, approaching the prime years of his career. He's into his third campaign on Tyneside, having overcome injuries throughout his first year to post 25 goals from 40 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24.

There's no immediate concern: Isak is contracted at St. James' Park until 2028. Even so, interest in his signature is incipient but fierce, and if he does not follow Anthony Gordon in penning new terms, he and his suitors will have increased leverage as time goes on.

Callum Wilson is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and thus, club legend Alan Shearer feels that the Magpies should move to bolster their frontline with a first-class signing, one who might even be more talented than Isak.

Newcastle could sign new striker

Newcastle could do with some added firepower up top, and who better to sign than Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, who is one of the hottest commodities in Europe right now?

With Ruben Amorim leaving Sporting Lisbon imminently to turn the ship around at Manchester United, Premier League supporters will inevitably look at the Sweden international as the natural star to follow to Old Trafford.

However, Newcastle's financial power and growing need for another striker could see them rival their divisional competition, and Shearer believes that indeed they must.

Discussing Newcastle's probably transfer plan in a Q&A with The Athletic, the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer suggested that Gyokeres should be the first-choice target:

'I’m biased, but those forward roles feel like the most important where there is little cover for Alexander Isak. Who exactly? It depends on how much Newcastle can spend. There’s Viktor Gyokeres smashing goals in left, right and centre at Sporting Lisbon. Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim, but he says he won’t be signing players from his former club in January. You have to target the best — and he is the best option at the moment.'

Amorim has already allayed the Portuguese champions' fears that they will suffer a winter exodus by stating that he will not be bringing any players with him in January.

Given that, as Guillem Balague claims, Sporting wish to cash in on Gyokeres, Newcastle - who were linked with the centre-forward back in January - must surely be contemplating lodging a bid, with his team rumoured to be ready to field official bids worth £60m.

Gyokeres would be an Alexander Isak upgrade

Gyokeres once sat in the Brighton & Hove Albion reserves, and after failing to earn a single appearance in the Premier League, routinely out on loan, joined Coventry City in the Championship.

Prolific endeavours under Mark Robins culminated in waves of interest from some rather high-profile suitors, but it was Sporting who he chose to sign for in 2023, an avenue that has proved to be most auspicious for a player now regarded as "one of the most feared strikers in Europe" - as said by reporter Harry de Cosemo.

Last term, as Sporting conquered the Portuguese top flight, Gyokeres was utterly mesmerising in his efforts, posting 43 goals and 15 assists across 50 matches in all competitions. This year, it's not even December, and he already has 23 goals to his mountainous pile.

Many Magpies supporters will indeed feel that their outfit is blessed with a singular attacking talent, but everything suggests that Gyokeres is riding a level that surpasses even that of his compatriot at the moment, which truly is quite a thing.

Oh for sure, he'd do well to dislodge his countryman Isak from the number-one spot in Newcastle, but Gyokeres' efforts over the past few years suggest that he could hold the quality to do just that.

Alexander Isak vs Viktor Gyokeres (League Stats 2024/25) Match Stats* Isak Gyokeres Matches (starts) 8 (8) 10 (10) Goals 3 16 Assists 1 1 Touches* 30.1 41.2 Shots (on target)* 2.9 (1.3) 4.9 (2.6) Big chances missed 4 7 Pass completion 72% 80% Key passes* 0.9 2.0 Dribbles* 0.6 2.5 Total duels won* 2.5 6.3 Stats via Sofascore

Those statistics speak for themselves, for Gyokeres is outstripping Newcastle's talisman across almost every metric. Of course, the Premier League carries a higher level than that of Liga Portugal, but crane yourself back to midweek, when Amorim's side defeated Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League, Gyokeres bagging a hat-trick.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old ranks among the top 1% of forwards across divisions similar to Liga Portugal for goals scored, shot-creating actions, progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, highlighting just how frightening his threat really is.

Isak is a top player in his own right, riding a colourful purple patch right now, but it's hard to argue against his Sweden teammate being the man of the moment right now, with free-scoring performances that set him apart from all but a smattering of strikers across Europe.

Described as a "powerhouse" by data analyst Ben Mattinson, Gyokeres has the athleticism, muscular physique, sharp movement and natural finishing to rival the likes of Isak and Erling Haaland for power as the star striker in the Premier League.

Even if Isak remains with the Toon over the coming years, this would surely be the optimum move to make, allowing Howe's project to reach new heights and solidify a place in the Champions League, pushing for the shiniest silverware too.