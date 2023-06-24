Sheffield United will be 'tested' in their efforts to keep hold of forward Iliman Ndiaye this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Iliman Ndiaye?

According to The Sun, Ndiaye has interest in his services from Premier League side Everton, who are said to be keen to offer £20 million to sign the Senegal international.

Ligue 1 giants Marseille are also believed to be keen on Ndiaye, which is something that could worry Bramall Lane chiefs as he has a desire to play in the French top flight at some point in his career.

Last month, The Daily Mail claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are another potential suitor in the hunt for the 23-year-old and sent scouts to watch him against Preston North End in the Sky Bet Championship during the campaign.

The Sheffield Star detail that Blades' boss Paul Heckingbottom has made inroads to try and keep Ndiaye by offering his prize asset a new deal at the club that will increase his wage and include a release clause.

Ndiaye has one year left on his current terms at Sheffield United and is 'expected' to attract attention from several clubs in the off-season.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that keeping Ndiaye will be a challenge for Sheffield United this summer.

Jones told FFC: "Sheffield United won't want to lose him, there's no doubt about that, but their resistance is going to be tested, depending on what offer actually lands for him this summer."

Will Sheffield United be able to keep a hold of Iliman Ndiaye this summer?

It is impossible to say; however, the fact that Sheffield United will be playing in the Premier League in 2023/24 will offer the Blades hope that Ndiaye can stick around for a while yet.

As per Transfermarkt, Ndiaye had a stellar campaign for Sheffield United and played a major part in their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, registering 15 goals and 12 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

WhoScored show that Ndiaye has the propensity to burst into areas of danger for his side and completed around 2.4 dribbles per match in the English second tier during the campaign.

Chance provision is also a quality that comes naturally to the Senegalese forward, who successfully carried out 138 shot-creating actions in the Sky Bet Championship over the course of the term, according to FBRef.

Looking ahead, Sheffield United will have a job on their hands trying to keep hold of Ndiaye at Bramall Lane, though they will hope they can tie him down to a longer deal to end speculation surrounding his future.