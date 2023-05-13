Peterborough United beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the playoff semi-final first leg, leaving the Owls with little hope of reaching the final.

It will mark successive years in which Wednesday have been eliminated in the semi-final of the playoff.

Did Darren Moore get his team selection wrong for the semi-final?

Losing 4-0 is a strong sign that the two sides were not on the same playing field, and Owls reporter Joe Crann believes that manager Darren Moore got his team selection all wrong after watching the first leg.

Taking to Twitter, he fumed during the match: "Said before the game that I worried about starting Michael Ihiekwe and Aden Flint given the pace in Peterborough’s attack.

"Really think Darren Moore got that one wrong for Sheffield Wednesday tonight - Poku and Mason-Clark have had a ball out there."

Between Ihiekwe and Flint, the pair lost the ball a combined total of 20 times, as per Sofascore, constantly putting their team on the back foot.

Peterborough were electric in attack while Wednesday were reactionary. Instead of reading the game for danger, they were simply reacting to how Peterborough took the game to them.

What did Moore say after full time?

An understandably emotional Moore spoke to the media about how disgraceful his side's performance was.

“It’s understandable (fan fury),” he told The Star. “Because the emotions are where they are. I can’t put that game into words now, because as a manager you’re disappointed as well.

"I need time to reflect on the game – the result wasn’t good enough and it was a difficult night for us… It was unacceptable.

"I was really angry on the sideline in terms of the manner of the third goal, obviously as a manager it’s frustrating and your emotions get embroiled in it as well. Obviously you don’t want it, we didn’t come here tonight to be on the end of that result, we’ve not prepared and worked all week for that."

Sheffield Wednesday face Peterborough United again in the second leg of the semi-final next week Thursday but they will have to be drastically better to stand a chance of winning the second leg, let alone the tie itself.

A four goal deficit is nigh on impossible to overturn and is a huge disappointment.