Sheffield Wednesday are slowly looking like they have finally started to turn a corner; however, an injury update regarding one of their key men at Hillsborough has now come to light...

Sheffield Wednesday form...

Last weekend, Sheffield Wednesday finally got their act together to secure a first victory in five Championship matches under Danny Rohl, with goals from Bailey Cadamarteri, Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass securing an impressive 3-1 scoreline over Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Rohl indicated his belief that the Owls are going in the right direction under his stewardship, saying:

"My team fought until the end, they believe in what we are doing and I am so happy to take the points.

"We scored three goals today, in the past we spoke about how we could score. We are going in the right direction. I have spoken about bringing our xG higher and higher, it is a good step forward and after this game it is great to see."

Coupled with a draw against Leicester City in their previous home match, Sheffield Wednesday finally look to be generating some positive momentum; nevertheless, the South Yorkshire side are still rooted to the bottom of the league standings and find themselves 10 points adrift of Huddersfield Town in 21st point, leaving a mountain to climb if the Owls have designs on spectacularly avoiding the drop this term.

Taking a result against Stoke City on Saturday could be another important step to boosting their chances of a miraculous escape from relegation; however, an injury update has now emerged regarding one of their key men ahead of the match.

As shared by reliable Owls reporter Joe Crann, Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has given an update on the status of defender Dominic Iorfa, who is undergoing scans for a muscle problem sustained against Blackburn Rovers and looks a doubt for the weekend.

Dominic Iorfa Championship stats 2023/24 (Sofascore) Clean sheets 2 Tackles won per game 2.3 Balls recovered per game 3.9 Clearances per game 3.1

Rohl stated: "We have to look, but it looks not so good - we’ll see in the next days some scans, and then we’ll see what we can do and when he is available again. At the moment, though, it’s difficult to say - and it’ll be hard for him to play this weekend."

Labelled "brilliant" by club captain Barry Bannan, Iorfa has been ever present for the Owls this term, making 17 assists across all competitions and contributing a solitary assist into the bargain (Iorfa statistics - Transfermarkt).

In a difficult campaign for his current employers, the former England Under-21 international has also been a domineering presence in the air, winning around 2.2 duels per match in the English second-tier (Iorfa statistics - WhoScored).

Despite this, news of his potential absence this weekend may come as a huge blow to Sheffield Wednesday as they eye a chance to go three games unbeaten for the first time this campaign.