Sheffield Wednesday have received a double injury boost for their League One semi-final playoff against Peterborough United.

What's the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news?

With the playoff semifinal looming large, Darren Moore will be relieved to hear that he will have Lee Gregory and Reece James available for selection after being cleared to play, the Star reports.

Gregory was forced to sit out of the 1-0 win over Derby County after sustaining a facial injury during training. The hope from staff was that he would be able to return to training this week and has. The striker has had a face mask fitted and will be ready to play if called upon, reports Joe Crann on Twitter.

James is also back from injury, with Moore confirming that both will be available for selection this evening. Jack Hunt is available as well after a cameo from the bench against Hillsborough at the weekend.

Crann also added that Michael Ihiekwe and Dennis Adeniran are also ready to play after being rested for the win over Derby: "Good news for SWFC… Lee Gregory has trained fine, has had his mask fitted and is ready to play on Friday if called upon. Reece James is also available to start should he be required. Michael Ihiekwe & Dennis Adeniran are fine after being rested v Derby."

How crucial could returning injured stars be for the Owls?

With promotion to the Championship on the line, Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore will be over the moon. In their last eight games, the Owls have won five, lost one and drawn two. Their opponents, Peterborough, have won just four, lost two and drawn two. It's relatively evenly balanced in terms of form,

Gregory though is an especially important injury boost. His instinct for goal is vital in a game as important as this. With 15 goal contributions this season, Moore will be delighted to be able to call upon him even if he needs to wear a face mask to do so.

James is also a major boost for Moore. Speaking after a strong showing over Wycombe Wanderers last season, Moore heaped praise on the fullback, highlighting his "tenacity, determination and aggression," all traits that will serve well in a playoff fight.

The boss said: "He was excellent. He showed tenacity, determination and aggression. He has got a lovely left foot on him and gives us that balance on the left-hand side. He has been superb. He is someone that I worked with at Doncaster. He has got wonderful versatility.

"I am pleased he showed his class today. I thought his performance was good. The team was solid in and out of progression.”