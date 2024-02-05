Sheffield Wednesday are expected to open talks with a "fantastic" player over a new deal at Hillsborough, according to a new update from journalist Alex Miller.

Sheffield Wednesday contracts

The Owls endured a dreadful day at the office on Saturday afternoon, losing 4-0 away to Championship relegation rivals Huddersfield Town. It was a damaging defeat that has greatly increased the chances of Danny Rohl's side going back down to League One at the first attempt, and Wednesday are also now beyond the point of being able to make signings.

Away from transfers, there are certain current players whose futures are in doubt, due to their contracts expiring at the end of the season. Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is one of those, having lost his place in the Owls' starting lineup to loan signing James Beadle, and cente-back Dominic Iorfa could also leave on a free transfer this summer.

The same applies to Will Vaulks and Josh Windass, too, both of whom were such key players during Wednesday's promotion season last time around, so there are lots of players who the club could look to tie down to extensions, or decide that a move away is the best option.

Windass could sign new deal after bid rejected

According to The Sheffield Star's Miller, Windass could sign a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday, with talks set to take place over an extension.

"Sheffield Wednesday will seek talks with Josh Windass over a new contract that would extend his time with the club into 2025 at the very least, The Star understands. The 30-year-old is one of several senior players approaching the end of their deals and despite an ongoing issue with injury niggles has positioned himself as a foremost figure in Danny Röhl's side as the German looks to build a front line in a dynamic, energetic image."

Windass is someone who Wednesday should definitely be looking to tie down for the foreseeable future, considering he has only recently turned 30 years of age and still has a number of years left in him at this level. The attacker famously scored the winning goal in last season's dramatic playoff final win over Barnsley, while Rohl has described him as "fantastic" recently, clearly valuing him as an important figure moving forward.

Windass has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough in recent times, with Argentine side Atletico Talleres interested in signing him, as well as a bid being received and rejected from Real Salt Lake in the MLS, so it is refreshing to see the club looking to retain his services instead.

Granted, the Englishman hasn't made a big enough impact in the Championship so far this season, only scoring three goals in 19 appearances and chipping in with just two assists, but he remains arguably his team's best attacking player, especially with age catching up with Lee Gregory and Michael Smith, and Bailey Cadamarteri still being a teenager.