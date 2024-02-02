Sheffield Wednesday are keen on sealing the signing of an "immense" player who is currently a free agent, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

Owls supporters hoping for some winter reinforcements got their wish on deadline day. It was clear that more firepower and defensive nous were needed to help Danny Rohl's side try and pull off a miracle escape act in the Championship, and Wednesday completed the signings of both Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen on loan, snapping up the pair from Leeds United and Swansea City respectively.

Poveda comes in as an exciting attacking option for Rohl, having won two caps for Colombia and previously representing England at various youth team levels, prior to changing his allegiances. Meanwhile, Pedersen is an experienced 29-year-old defender capable of thriving as both a centre-back and a left-back, immediately improving the depth and versatility within Rohl's squad.

While the Owls are no longer able to pay for new signings until the summer transfer window arrives, it looks as though they could snap up a free agent, following a fresh claim.

Writing on X on Friday morning, Romano said that Sheffield Wednesday are in the race to sign Dwight Gayle, who left Stoke City in dramatic fashion on deadline day.

"Charlton, Barnsley, Derby County, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday are already showing interest in Dwight Gayle. He’s now available as free agent after terminating contract at Stoke City."

It is encouraging to see the Owls still looking to be productive when it comes to new signings, even though Gayle may no longer necessarily be a player at the peak of his powers.

More goals are something that are badly needed at Hillsborough between now and the end of the season, however, and having another striker around won't be a bad thing, especially considering Wednesday's top goalscorer this season is Anthony Musaba with a tally of just five.

Sheff Wed's top goalscorers this season Total Anthony Musaba 5 Josh Windass 4 Marvin Johnson 3 Bailey Cadamarteri 3 Michael Smith 3 Djeidi Gassama 2

Gayle is someone with so much experience in English football, not least in the Championship, where he has scored 62 times in 145 appearances, which is a hugely impressive return. Meanwhile, former West Brom teammate Kyle Bartley's comments will certainly be music to the ears of whichever club lands Gayle:

"Dwight is a proven goalscorer and he is always going to get you goals and his work-rate off the ball is also immense. He is brilliant, he is going to get lots of goals this year. We’ve just got to make sure he stays fit and keeps putting them in the back of the net for us."

The veteran attacker's aforementioned Championship record shows what he is capable of, and if he can chip in with end product here and there until May, helping Wednesday stay up, it could look like a masterstroke of a decision when the end of the campaign arrives.