It is fair to say that Sheffield Wednesday have had a less-than-ideal start to their Championship season as they sit winless heading into the second half of October.

The Owls won the play-offs to earn promotion to the second tier from League One last season and have not enjoyed the step up in quality so far.

Xisco Munoz was brought in to replace Darren Moore after his exit over the summer and the former Watford head coach lasted just ten matches as he picked up two points in the club's worst-ever start to a league campaign.

He was relieved of his duties after ten games and German tactician Danny Rohl has been appointed as his successor. The ex-Bayern Munich assistant now has the unenviable task of turning the ship around to avoid relegation.

Club Tenure RB Leipzig July 2016 - June 2018 Southampton December 2018 - August 2019 Bayern Munich August 2019 - June 2021 Germany August 2021 - September 2023 Danny Rohl's assistant managerial career (via Transfermarkt)

Sheffield Wednesday have only scored five goals in their 11 Championship matches and have failed to score in five of their last six, which shows that goalscoring has been a significant issue for them.

The Owls have had some impressive attackers at this level over the years and one player they may wish they had now is forward Michail Antonio, who the club ended up having a mare with back in 2014.

When did Sheffield Wednesday sign Michail Antonio?

They swooped to sign the English-born whiz on loan from Reading in February 2012 before completing a permanent deal for his services that summer.

At that point, Antonio had yet to prove himself at first-team level after a smattering of appearances for the Royals and for Colchester, on loan, over the previous 18 months.

He had scored one goal and assisted one in 21 Championship games for Reading during the 2010/11 campaign and then produced four goals and three assists in 15 League One outings for Colchester throughout the first half of the 2011/12 season.

These statistics show that Gary Megson, who left the club later that month, took a gamble when he signed Antonio on loan in 2012 but it was one that ultimately paid off for the Owls.

The impressive dynamo went on to score five goals and produce two assists in 14 League One matches for the club, which helped to earn them promotion back to the second tier.

This convinced Megson's replacement, Dave Jones, to complete a permanent deal to sign Antonio for an undisclosed fee from Reading ahead of the 2012/13 campaign, following on from their success in the third division.

Jones stated that the signing showcased the club's ambition and said that the former Southampton attacker had plenty of development left to go through, as he was far from being the finished article at that point in his career.

How many Championship goals did Antonio score for Wednesday?

Their move to sign him on a permanent basis turned out to be an outstanding piece of business as the marksman went on to plunder 11 goals in two Championship seasons at Hillsborough.

Antonio proved himself to be a consistent threat at the top end of the pitch in his first full season with the Owls as he displayed his talent as a scorer and a creator of goals.

The Jamaica international went on to produce seven goals and 11 assists in 37 league outings for the club, which showed that the former Reading ace was capable of making a big impact in the final third at that level.

However, his form took a dip during the 2013/14 campaign as Antonio went on to score four goals and provide six assists in 27 Championship clashes in his second full year with Wednesday.

How much did Forest pay for Antonio?

Despite his output dropping, Nottingham Forest swooped to sign him from the Owls for a reported fee of £1.5m in 2014 as then-boss Stuart Gray opted to cash in on the creative forward.

Antonio stated that he got too "comfortable" at Hillsborough and felt that he needed to push himself with a move to the City Ground, which suggests that the club and Gray did not do enough to help his development in Yorkshire.

Forest, on the other hand, were able to help him explode throughout the 2014/15 campaign as they unlocked his full potential as a scorer and a creator.

The impressive ace racked up a stunning 14 goals and 14 assists across 46 Championship outings for the Tricky Trees, which was his best tally for goals and assists in a single season in his career at that point.

They clearly saw his talent and believed that he was able to show more than the four goals and six assists the Owls attacker managed throughout the 2013/14 campaign and it paid off for them.

How much did West Ham pay for Antonio?

His sublime form for Forest led to Premier League interest in his services as West Ham United secured a deal to sign him for a reported fee of £7m.

This means that his value shot up by a staggering £5.5m in one year after his £1.5m exit from Sheffield Wednesday, which suggests that Gray had a mare by selling him in 2014.

The former Owls boss seemingly did not do enough to help Antonio's development or to convince him to remain at Hillsborough and that cost the club millions, which Forest then profited from as they unleashed his potential and earned a big payday within a year.

Since his move to the Hammers, the 33-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable, if unspectacular, performer at Premier League level.

Antonio, who was once dubbed a "rapid powerhouse" by former academy scout Andy Clarke, has scored 77 goals and produced 44 assists in 285 matches in all competitions for West Ham to date.

The experienced attacker has hit double figures for goals in three Premier League seasons and caught the eye as his side won the Europa Conference League last term.

Antonio scored six goals and provided one assist in seven starts in the competition as the Hammers secured a European trophy and qualification for the Europa League earlier this year.

If only Rohl had him to call upon this season...