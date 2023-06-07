Sheffield United are expected to face some competition should they reignite their interest in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to Sheffield Star journalist James Shield.

Which clubs want to sign Glen Kamara?

The Finland international is set to leave Rangers this summer, after falling out of favour with under new manager Micheal Beale, who recently suggested that the midfielder has "been around here too long" and that the club "will probably sell him this summer".

Kamara has received a lot of interest from Ligue 1 sides in the past 12 months, with a proposed £10m move to OGC Nice on the September deadline last season falling through, whilst Nantes have registered interest in the 27-year-old ahead of this summer window.

Sheffield United were interested in the midfielder during their last Premier League campaign under former manager Chris Wilder, however, budgetary restrictions prevented a move from materializing, however with the player's value falling to just €6m (£5.1m) interest could be reignited ahead of their return to the top-flight.

The former Finland 'Player of the Year' has also been identified as a target for Turkish giants Besiktas and Super Lig champions Galatasaray, according to reports, who will be competing in next year's edition of the Champions League.

Would Glen Kamara be a good signing for Sheffield United?

As previously mentioned, Kamara was a player that the Blades considered signing during the 2020/21 campaign, and with the majority of the same recruitment staff in place at the club, it is very much a possibility that the midfielder, who has been lauded as an "aggressive" player in the past by journalist Josh Bunting, could be considered by the club again.

The Gers no.18 produced the worst season of his career in the past campaign according to WhoScored, with an average rating of 6.46 across 22 appearances in the league making him the lowest-ranking player in the squad which started over ten games this season.

The 5 foot 11 central midfielder suffered an injury-ridden season by his standards this campaign, missing just under a month's worth of football due to first a knee injury and then an ankle problem a month and a half later. That issue occurred around the time Beale was appointed and stopped the Finland international from breaking into the new manager's team.

The 27-year-old dynamo had enjoyed two stellar campaigns before this season, averaging a 6.90 rating in the 2020/21 campaign before recording a 6.96 average rating in the 2021/22 season, showcasing that the midfielder has the quality, but wasn't able to showcase it this year for a variety of factors.

As Sheffield United prepare for their first campaign back, the signing of Kamara could prove to be a very shrewd piece of business by manager Paul Heckingbottom.