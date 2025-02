Chris Wilder will be more clued up on how strong Sheffield United's automatic promotion credentials are by the time February is over and done with, as some tough fixtures begin to greet his side.

Playoff hopefuls Middlesbrough are the Blades' next opponents in the unpredictable Championship, with a tricky away trip to Luton Town then following this game, before a box-office clash with table-toppers Leeds United closes out the hectic month.