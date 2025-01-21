Sheffield United look to be the main big spenders in the Championship this January transfer window, with a deal edging ever closer for in-demand attacker Tom Cannon to join for around £10m.

On top of that, one confirmed transfer is already through the door in Ben Brereton Diaz, who links back up with the Blades after a fruitful loan switch during the 2023/24 season which raised a rare smile on the faces of United fans even as a depressing relegation was confirmed.

Chris Wilder will hope the Chile international goes on to be as successful as James McAtee was over two loan stints in South Yorkshire, before the exciting midfielder then found it immensely hard to make the grade back at Manchester City.

James McAtee's time at Sheffield United

Indeed, the City man was a great success when donning United red and white, with his efforts during the 2022/23 season helping his new side win promotion to the Premier League.

He amassed nine goals and three assists in league action as a lively presence from the middle of the park, leading to a second spell coming his way up in the promised land of the top flight.

The tricky 22-year-old would succeed here too, much like Brereton Diaz managed despite all the on-field difficulties, with a further six goal contributions coming his way in the league before heading back to the Etihad pleased with his time in South Yorkshire.

There must have been some temptation on the end of the Blades to get even more of the old band back together when it was widely reported this month that the Salford-born midfielder was growing restless with his game-time under Pep Guardiola, with Championship rivals Leeds United allegedly sniffing around.

But, no such reunion has occurred. Yet, that doesn't mean Wilder wouldn't welcome back another familiar midfielder instead...

Sheffield United looking at "brilliant" PL star

Much like McAtee, Wolverhampton Wanderers man Tommy Doyle must also be getting slightly agitated with his lack of consistent minutes at Molineux, with only three starts coming his way this season in the Premier League.

Off the back of that, the promotion chasers could be willing to test the waters with the Old Gold over securing a deal for Doyle to return to United, with the Sheffield Star reporting earlier this month that a move would be considered owing to the team's light numbers centrally.

Like his former teammate in the middle, however, Doyle did more than enough during his first stint at the club to suggest he could stroll straight into Wilder's starting XI, as seen with a thunderbolt effort finding the back of the net to send the Blades to an unbelievable FA Cup semi-final.

In truth, as much as McAtee would often steal the limelight as the standout loanee coming from a top-flight giant, Doyle was equally as key for Paul Heckingbottom's men in promotion being tasted, despite not being front and centre of every single of the now Preston North End manager's lineups.

Doyle's league numbers for United (22/23) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Doyle Games played 33 Games started 21 Goals scored 3 Assists 4 Big chances created 6 Touches* 43.3 Accurate passes* 24.5 Stats by Sofascore

Doyle more than delivered in crunch times at Bramall Lane with seven goal contributions managed from just 21 league starts, with Wilder wanting to bring in the 23-year-old for some added depth to help out the likes of Sydie Peck with Ollie Arblaster sidelined for the foreseeable.

Noted as being a "brilliant" talent in the past by Wolves journalist Lewis Keen when starring in spurts, United could really show they mean business in the promotion race by winning a loan star that has been successful in reaching the Premier League just two years ago.

Whilst Leeds United continue to be quiet in the window, their Yorkshire foes continue to flex their muscles, as the race for promotion heats up once more.