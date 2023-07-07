The Premier League fixtures have been released, and Sheffield United will kick off their return to the top flight with a visit from Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

The two will meet for the first time in over two years and the occasion will mark the Blades' return to the Premier League after their promotion from the Championship last season.

To get you ready for the start of the new Premier League season, here is Football FanCast's official preview for the game, answering several key questions below.

When is the match and is it on UK TV?

The match will take place on Saturday, 12 August at 15:00pm BST, but due to the national Saturday 3pm blackout, it won't be televised on UK TV.

Every Premier League Opening Day fixture in full

Who is Sheffield United's key player?

As Paul Heckingbottom's side aim to avoid relegation this season, Iliman Ndiaye will undoubtedly play a massive role in their campaign. The 23-year-old attacker was a revelation for United last season, with his 27 goal contributions dwarfing anyone else in the side as they finished second and sealed their return to the Premier League.

With an average WhoScored rating of 7.23, only Oliver Norwood's 7.24 was better, but with the midfielder turning 33 in April, it's likely his impact in the side will only lessen going forward, whereas Ndiaye's should only get stronger.

Who is Crystal Palace's key player?

After Roy Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park towards the tail end of last season, Eberechi Eze came alive and started to display the level of talent that encouraged the Eagles to sign him in the first place.

The former Queens Park Rangers gem was in blistering form to end the campaign, scoring six goals and creating one assist in the 10 games after Hodgson replaced Patrick Viera in the dugout.

Although the former England manager likely won't be in charge of the club come the start of the season, don't expect Eze to drop off.

With the club talisman Wilfried Zaha looking likely to leave Palace this summer, they'll need someone to step up in his absence and the 24-year-old is more than ready to do so and his average WhoScored rating of 7.02, a number higher than everyone else in the squad only solidifies that.

How will Sheffield United line up?

One thing Sheffield United showed last season, is their ability to switch things up tactically and deploy a number of different formations to adapt against any opponent.

The one they used most predominantly, though, was the 3-5-2, so expect them to return to that particular shape as they return to the Premier League.

With legendary striker Billy Sharp leaving the club, and Ndiaye linked with a potential move away, the Blades' lineup could look very different to last year.

The club is reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, but with AC Milan now also looking at the 20-year-old, it remains to be seen whether he'll join the club.

So, going off what we know here's how United will likely line up in the opening game of the season.

Predicted lineup (3-5-2): Foderingham; Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogel, McAtee, Norwood, Berge, Lowe; McBurnie, Ndiaye

How will Crystal Palace line up?

With a new manager coming in, and whoever will take the hot seat still up in the air, it's hard to gauge how Palace will line up in the first game of the season.

Any manager wants to implement their own unique style when they arrive, but for argument's sake, let's imagine they'll rely on the formation Hodgson used so effectively towards the end of the season.

Following the 75-year-old's appointment, the Eagles went unbeaten in eight of their final 10 league games, and it was largely using a 4-3-3 formation. Without a new manager in charge, it's also difficult to predict the transfer business the club will make, but with the club recently linked to Arsenal man Folarin Balogun, you can still expect them to be active in the window.

Taking into account Zaha's likely departure, here's our predicted lineup for Palace on the first game of the season.

Predicted lineup (4-3-3) : Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Balogun, Edouard

How did the last five league meetings between the sides go?

The last five league meetings between the two sides have been fairly evenly split, with Palace coming out on top on three occasions, while United were victorious twice.

The two sides haven't drawn a game since 2009, so expect a fiery contest, with both teams giving it their all for maximum points.

May 2021: Sheffield United 0-2 Crystal Palace

January 2021: Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

February 2020: Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

August 2019: Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace

February 2011: Crystal Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Who is going to win?

Sheffield United looked fantastic under Heckingbottom last season, and with Palace still unsure of who will be in charge of the club when the season kicks off, things may take an interesting turn.

Don't be too surprised with the Blades return to the Premier League with a bang and upset the apple cart a little, similar to their return in 2019.

On that note, United will mark their return to the top flight with a victory against a Palace side still trying to find their footing under whoever their new manager will be.

FFC predicts: Sheffield United win