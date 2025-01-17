Sheffield United are now closing in on one of the biggest signings of the January transfer window so far, according to an update from reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Latest Sheffield United news

The Blades face another hugely important Championship game this weekend, as they welcome Norwich City to Bramall Lane, having won 2-1 away to Watford in their most recent league assignment, prior to being knocked out of the FA Cup at home to Cardiff City last weekend.

Chris Wilder's side go into the action just one point off top-of-the-table Leeds United and level on points with second-place Burnley, highlighting the importance of the match.

New signings in the January window could be essential, in order to give them the best possible chance of sealing a quickfire return to the Premier League, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently emerging as an exciting target - they are reportedly in talks with the former Arsenal and Liverpool man.

United have also been backed to complete the loan signing of Shea Charles, which would be a controversial transfer, considering Southampton have only just recalled him from a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Sheffield United leading race to sign attacker as fee agreed

According to Nixon on Patreon [via The Bladesman], Sheffield United have agreed a fee with Leicester to sign Tom Cannon, with a bid of £13m including bonuses accepted.

The Leicester City striker is a wanted man this month, with Sunderland among those who are interested in acquiring his signature on loan, but it looks as though the Blades are the clear favourites to get their man, as they now move on to try and agree personal terms with the player.

United fans will likely be buoyed by this update, considering Cannon is a young footballer with so much quality, being hailed by Liam Rosenior back in 2023: "I thought Tom Cannon was outstanding, one of the best we've played against by far."

The Englishman has done well for Stoke this season, scoring nine goals in 22 Championship appearances, showing that he knows how to score at an impressive rate in the division.

Tom Cannon's Championship stats at Stoke this season Total Appearances 22 Minutes played 1863 Goals 9 Assists 1 Shots per game 2.5 Tackles per game 0.6 Key passes per game 0.5

Cannon is also now a two-cap Republic of Ireland international, making the step up to representing his country, and there is still so much more to come in his career.

For United, there are going to be tight games between now and the end of the season when one moment of attacking brilliance could turn a draw into a win. For that reason, snapping up Cannon for the remainder of the campaign could make all the difference in the promotion battle.

Should the young striker help inspire the Blades back into the Premier League, they could even look to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer window.