Chris Wilder has now penned a new deal to extend his Sheffield United stay until 2028, with the Blades faithful no doubt pleased by this news when you consider their current high standing in the Championship.

Indeed, the South Yorkshire club look revitalised this season under the popular boss despite a troubling relegation having the potential to leave a hangover, with the second automatic promotion spot in the division in their clutches.

Regardless of these many positives, Wilder will want to see some more activity in through the door between now and Monday's final day of the transfer window to aid his team's promotion chances, with one midfield recruit being eyed up to potentially link up with Hamza Choudhury.

What Hamza Choudhury brings to Sheff Utd

Before delving deeper into who could line up next to Choudhury, the 27-year-old is more than a welcome addition to Wilder's ranks.

The promotion hopefuls are somewhat threadbare in the holding midfield positions with Ollie Arblaster out with a serious injury, whilst the likes of ex-Everton man Tom Davies battles with his own fitness concerns.

Therefore, Choudhury's addition would have been received with open arms when the loan signing was officially confirmed, with Wilder already familiar as to what the midfield battler will offer his team having previously managed him at Watford.

Whilst he didn't contribute with a single goal or assist in the league during the 2022/23 season, Choudhury shone with his grit and determination more than anything else for the Hornets, with 5.1 duels won on average per league contest.

Last season before his Leicester City journey went south, the 27-year-old also played his part in the Foxes winning promotion up to the Premier League, with those at Bramall Lane hopeful he can add another to his CV in the near future.

He could line up next to a fresh midfield partner too if a move gets over the line before deadline day, as the Blades continue to flex their muscles in the market.

Sheff Utd could land dream Choudhury partner

As reported earlier this week, the promotion chasers could be back in for Beskitas ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the Blades previously linked with the ex-Liverpool man earlier in the window.

The report states that Oxlade-Chamberlain would be keen on returning to England with both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City pondering a loan-to-buy deal alongside Wilder's men.

With such a lack of game time coming his way in Turkey as of late, with just two league starts tallied up for his current employers during 2024/25, he could look to the Championship side as a way to boost his confidence and minutes over a Premier League switch.

After all, despite struggling for action this campaign, Oxlade-Chamberlain has shone previously at Beskitas with his Super Lig numbers last season sticking out.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's league numbers for Beskitas (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Oxlade-Chamberlain Games played 20 Goals scored 4 Assists 1 Touches* 34.5 Accurate passes* 21.3 (87%) Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, Oxlade-Chamberlain could come in and be an experienced and composed head in the middle of the park with an 87% pass accuracy average, on top of the fact he also helped himself to an impressive five goal contributions.

The "outstanding" - as he was once labelled by Jurgen Klopp - 31-year-old could also complement Choudhury's more attritional game well, with both loanees linking up to gift the Blades more steel but further quality centrally.

The former Champions League winner might not immediately break into the starting XI but adding in the versatile figure feels like a smart buy to make, as Wilder goes about adding in quality here and there to give his side the best fighting chance at an instant promotion.