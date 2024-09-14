Sheffield United have been told they have an "unreal" talent who "looks a real player" among their ranks this season after they put in another top display in the Championship.

Sheffield United beat Hull City

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United continued their unbeaten start to the Championship season as they brushed aside Hull City 2-0 at the MKM stadium on Friday night.

Gustavo Hamer set the Blades on their way with an excellent finish after Callum O Hare robbed the ball back on the halfway line for United before teeing up his teammate to lash home from 12 yards. They added their second goal on the hour mark when Sam McCallum finished off a fine counter-attack that Kieffer Moore had led, doubling his side's advantage and ensuring that they left Hull with all three points.

Despite a quiet transfer window, the result moved them onto nine points after five games, with three wins having been accompanied by two draws. It is a strong start as Wilder's side look to secure an instant return back to the Premier League after their relegation last season. However, the Sheffield United boss felt his side should have done even better.

"I don't think it was the most free-flowing performance for us, I think we've played a lot better in the last four games but it's a great experience, it's a young team, we're still learning. That will be a great experience for them.

"We need to be better with the ball. They give you a chance, I was just a bit disappointed that when they gave us the chance to nick it off them, which we did, we weren't better and more clinical", he explained.

Despite his concerns, one player stood out as a potential future star in English football.

20-year-old Blades starlet earns rave reviews

That comes as 20-year-old loanee Alfire Gilchrist once again stood out to onlookers as he put in another top performance for the Blades. The Chelsea man, who is spending the season at Bramall Lane, has started every single game so far this season and has been impressive, but his performance against Hull may have been his best yet.

He won all three of his tackles, as well as making 10 clearances and winning five duels in his 83 minutes on the pitch.

Alfie Gilchrist vs Hull City Minutes played 83 Tackles (won) 3 (3) Pass Accuracy 83% Duels contested (won) 9 (5) Clearances 10 Fouls committed 1

Sheffield United fan account AllThingsBlades took to X to dub him "unreal" against the Tigers, while local media also raved about his performance. Meanwhile, the Sheffield Star handed him an 8/10.

"Since he arrived at Sheffield United I can't remember anyone getting the better of Gilchrist in a one-on-one situation and the Chelsea loanee just absolutely lives for defending. He celebrated one block like he'd just scored the winner and picked up a booking for scything down Omur with typical gusto. Looks a real player"

Though only on loan at Bramall Lane, it seems as though Sheffield United fans might have a rising star on their hands for at least this season.