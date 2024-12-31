Sheffield United are believed to have an "excellent" Championship player on their list of potential signings in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Latest Sheffield United news

It has been a positive first half of the season for the Blades, who continue to look one of the front-runners to secure automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in 2024/25. Chris Wilder's side currently sit second in the league table behind leaders Leeds United, one point ahead of Burnley in third place, although back to back disappointing results was an unfortunate way to end the year.

Next up for United is a huge game away to fourth-place Sunderland on New Year's Day, which will be a massive test of their promotion credentials. The Black Cats have impressed under Regis Le Bris this season, with young players such as Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham catching the eye.

Victory for the Blades would feel like one of their most significant results of the campaign so far, suggesting that they will have enough to return to the top flight. The January window will offer the chance for new faces to arrive at Bramall Lane, and they are being linked with a move for an impressive Championship player.

Sheffield United eyeing "excellent" player in January

According to a new report from The Sheffield Star, Sheffield United have Preston North End striker Emil Riis Jakobsen on their transfer list ahead of January.

The 26-year-old scored twice against the Blades' rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Sunday, which were his sixth and seventh goals in the competition this season. He is out of contract at Deepdale at the end of the current season.

Jakobsen could be a really shrewd addition for United midway through the season and Preston could be tempted to sell him, in order to receive a fee for his signature, rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

The Dane has impressed for some time now, with Ryan Lowe lauding him back in 2020, saying: "There's not many (like him about). These number nines now, you look at Riis and he's on the shoulder.

"He knows where it's going, it's the spin on the ball and the defender has turned the other way and it's a great finish. But fair play to the boy, he was rejected at Derby County and didn't do it there, but he's scored his first league goal in the Championship and it was an excellent performance from him."

For all the Blades' excellence this season, no player has scored more than six goals in the Championship - Tyrese Campbell tops the pile - highlighting the need to bring in additional firepower.

In Jakobsen, United would be snapping up a player who is hugely experienced at this level, giving them an extra boost in their promotion push between now and the end of the season.