Minus the obvious blip of losing to Leeds United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United are currently deep in a purple patch of form that should see automatic promotion to the Premier League become a reality.

The Blades have impressively won five of their last six games in the competitive Championship, with a narrow 2-1 win away at Queens Park Rangers last time out strengthening their grip on the top two alongside Daniel Farke's table-topping Whites.

But, not everything is unbelievably rosey involving £10m buy Tom Cannon, who had to make do with another unmemorable bench appearance at Loftus Road.

Cannon's poor performances at Sheffield United

Everyone in South Yorkshire would have expected the former Leicester City man to instantly hit the ground running considering he was just fresh off an explosive nine-goal loan stint at Stoke City.

But, it hasn't worked out like that at all for the 22-year-old, with zero goals coming his way across six largely underwhelming displays, away from assisting fellow new signing Ben Brereton Diaz back at the start of February.

The Irishman hasn't been helped by his own injury issues getting in the way, but the drab performances when he has been fully fit haven't exactly boosted his first-team chances moving forward.

Indeed, Cannon has had to make do with cameos here and there in the last few games, with his 31-minute showing in the aforementioned blockbuster clash against Leeds leaving a lot to be desired as the former Potters attacker made just one sorry accurate pass.