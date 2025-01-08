Sheffield United are pushing to complete the signing of a "brilliant" attacking player in January, with a "multi-million offer" submitted for him.

Latest Sheffield United news

The Blades continue to flourish in the Championship this season, sitting third in the table but only behind second-place Burnley on goal difference. Chris Wilder's side look in a great position to push hard for a Premier League return, looking to bounce back at the first attempt.

In terms of transfer rumours affecting the Blades, Ben Brereton Diaz has been linked with a return to Bramall Lane, having struggled for playing time at Southampton this season.

The Chile international has only made four starts in the Premier League, making 10 appearances in the competition in total, as well as failing to score in that time. In fact, a loan agreement has even reportedly been agreed, which supporters can be excited about given the lack of risk involved.

In what would be a high-profile piece of business for the Blades, a reunion with Kyle Walker at the end of the current campaign has also been mooted. The veteran right-back could leave Manchester City in the summer, and signing him would be a statement of intent by United.

Sheffield United submit offer for "brilliant" ace

According to a new update from Soccer News [via Sport Witness], Sheffield United have submitted a "multi-million offer" for NEC attacker Sontje Hansen.

The Blades have concrete interest in the 22-year-old, sending the bid to his club, with the amount in question believed to be £2.9m. Ligue 1 side Lens are also in the mix to sign him, but they will need to sell players before attempting to snap him up.

Hansen is a talented young attacking player who is capable of shining on either flank, but a right-sided role is arguably his position of choice overall. The Dutchman is already making an impact in the Eredivisie for NEC this season, scoring four goals in nine starts in the division. Former Netherlands Under-17s coach Peter van der Veen has also hailed him.

"You can see with your own eyes that he is special. He can play as a striker, on either wing, and as a No 10. He’s just on fire at the moment, and hopefully he will keep it up. It’s still a long road ahead but he has all the talent to become a really top player."

Hansen has made an impact on the youth international stage, not least scoring 13 goals in 24 caps for the U17s, and he has represented his country across five different age groups.

Sontje Hansen's international stats Caps Goals Netherlands Under-21s 5 1 Netherlands Under-18s 3 0 Netherlands Under-17s 24 13 Netherlands Under-16s 7 2 Netherlands Under-15s 5 2

The NEC star would be a long-term acquisition by United, hopefully scoring goals for them in the Premier League for years to come, so fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that a move that can be agreed as soon as possible.