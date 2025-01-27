Sheffield United are in "advanced" talks with a club about signing one of their players in the January transfer window, according to a new update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Latest Sheffield United news

The Blades suffered arguably their most disappointing defeat of the season on Friday night, losing 3-0 at home to Hull City in the Championship. It was a result that very few saw coming and it could look a damaging lost come the end of the campaign, depending on whether they seal automatic promotion or not.

United cannot afford to allow one bad result to rock their confidence, however, and Chris Wilder will be hoping to strike some late business in the current window, in order to give his squad an extra sprinkling of quality.

Queens Park Rangers ace Jimmy Dunne has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane this month, with the versatile defender starting all 29 of his side's Championship matches so far this season, winning a whopping 4.7 aerial duels per match.

Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle has also been mentioned as a potential option for Wilder, having only been limited to three starts in the Premier League in 2024/25 to date, and Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has also been backed to join the Blades, with a verbal agreement over a loan move done according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sheffield United in "advanced" talks over signing

Writing on X on Sunday, Plettenberg claimed that Sheffield United are in "advanced" talks with Hertha Berlin over the signing of right-back Jonjoe Kenny:

This could be a solid piece of business by United this month, with Kenny now an experienced player who has performed at a good level for some time and has already agreed personal terms with the Blades.

The 27-year-old made 50 appearances in the Premier League during his Everton days, with 60 Bundesliga outings also now secured, and Aaron Lennon once lauded him during their time together at Goodison Park:

“Jonjoe has been unbelievable. From the moment I came here, I’ve always liked Jonjoe. I’ve always thought he’s a great professional and a great player. Since he stepped in, he’s been unbelievable."

Jonjoe Kenny's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Hertha Berlin 84 5 14 Everton 69 0 5 Schalke 34 2 3 Oxford United 20 0 1 Celtic 16 0 4 Wigan 7 0 0

The fact that Kenny would be coming in on a permanent basis is even better, rather than simply being a short-term fix, and he could provide the extra experience and quality required to take United back into the Premier League.

At 27, he is a great age to come in and hit the ground running, and remain at a high level for four or five years, so it is hard to find many negatives to the move.