Sheffield United are interested in signing an "incredible" attacking player before the end of the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Latest Sheffield United news

The Blades still have time to add to their squad this month, as Chris Wilder eyes reinforcements who can increase his side's chances of sealing promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Jonjoe Kenny has emerged as a leading target for United, with Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg reporting that the club are in "advanced negotiations" with Hertha Berlin over the signing of the right-back, who could make a return to England after previously playing for Everton.

Queens Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne has been a key player for his side this season, but the Blades are also believed to be eyeing him up in January. He is out of contract at his current club at the end of this season, meaning they may be happy to sell now rather than lose him on a free transfer.

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence is another possible option for United, with the 31-year-old backed to complete a move to Bramall Lane. He remains at Ibrox for now, though.

Sheffield United eyeing move for "incredible" striker

According to a report from Spain, Sheffield United are interested in signing former Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who is now playing for Sevilla.

The Blades are far from the only club showing a willingness to snap him up, however, with Panathinaikos and Watford both mentioned in the report, too. Meanwhile, Leeds United looked set to sign him at one point recently, but that move hasn't materialised as of yet.

Iheanacho could be a signing of real intent by the Blades, given his pedigree as a top-level attacking player down the years, scoring 42 goals in 196 appearances in the Premier League, as well as netting 15 times in 55 caps for Nigeria.

Brendan Rodgers is under no illusions as to what a top-quality player the 28-year-old, waxing lyrical over him during their time together at Leicester City back in 2021: "Over the last few months Kelechi has been absolutely incredible. It wasn't just his goal but his work-rate, he wants to press the game. He has no ego whatsoever and he works so hard."

Kelechi Iheanacho's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Leicester City 232 61 34 Manchester City 64 21 7 Sevilla 11 3 0

At 28, United wouldn't be signing a player on the wane, which would feel risky, with Iheanacho still very much at peak age in his career, being capable of being a key man from the off.

To pip Leeds to the Nigerian's signature would also feel sweet, considering they are locking horns with them in the Championship promotion battle, and he could be a difference-maker between now and May.

Iheanacho has only managed five starts in La Liga this season, so he may well want a move away from Sevilla as well, so it could be a match made in heaven for him and the Blades.