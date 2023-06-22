Kyle Walker has been touted with a shock future return to newly-promoted Sheffield United, with his time at Manchester City potentially running out.

Is Kyle Walker leaving Manchester City?

Despite having helped the Sky Blues win the treble last season, Walker could be about to call time on his six-year, trophy-laden stint at Man City. With just a year remaining on his current deal, Pep Guardiola could well cash in on the 33-year-old should they choose not to renew his contract.

According to Dharmesh Sheth, who was speaking on Sky Sports News's Transfer Talk podcast, one potential destination could be his boyhood club Sheffield United.

When quizzed about Walker, Sheth said: "I think another one to look out for, maybe not in this summer's transfer window but maybe in the coming years. I think he's always said he'd want to go back and play for his hometown club again in Sheffield United."

While Sheth admits it would be an unlikely return this summer, he went on to add that it was "definitely one to keep an eye on" as the transfer window unfolds. Sheffield United's return to the Premier League could certainly make a potential move back to the city of steel a more interesting proposition for Walker.

Walker was born in Sheffield and came through the academy at Bramall Lane and, despite only making 35 appearances for his hometown side, has previously spoken about how he would like to play for the Blades towards the end of his career.

There is, of course, a chance that Walker will complete his final season at Man City before moving on for free in the summer of 2024, which could be when he opts to make his return home.

Which clubs want Kyle Walker?

If Sheffield United are to sign the right-back, who featured 39 times for City last campaign, they will have to fend off some stern competition.

Sheth also names Bayern Munich as holding an intense interest in the defender, with Sky Germany even suggesting that the Bavarians are in "advanced talks" with Walker.

Considering Bayern are potentially looking to offload their current first-choice right-back Benjamin Pavard this summer, Walker would certainly have an opportunity to stake his claim for a starting berth under Thomas Tuchel in Germany.

Slightly more outlandish reports have even suggested that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are interested in the 76-cap England international, although a move looks very unlikely at this stage.