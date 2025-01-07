Sheffield United got back to winning ways in the Championship last time out despite a growing list of injuries continuing to bother Chris Wilder.

Heading into that away trip to Watford, Wilder couldn't call upon the likes of Kieffer Moore, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Tyrese Campbell and many more who have been key for the Blades so far this campaign, but the determined team spirit of the South Yorkshire side prevailed in the end.

The United boss will be concerned though about the latest injury development in his squad that was suffered during the Hornets win, with the casualty a goalscorer on the day.

Gustavo Hamer's importance to Sheffield United

Gustavo Hamer came off just after the hour mark for his winning team, with Wilder revealing afterwards that the ex-Coventry City star played from the start at Vicarage Road despite having a tight hamstring concern.

"He had a tight hamstring and went to as long as he can go to. We really are living dangerously. Hopefully he hasn't done anything too serious."

Now, the 57-year-old will hope Hamer walking off complaining of an issue doesn't mean he will be out for a significant amount of time, notably when you consider his importance to the promotion cause away from just finding the back of the net against Tom Cleverley's hosts.

Across this season to date, the entertaining ace has picked up an impressive six goals and five assists in league action, with Wilder getting even more out of his number eight by playing him predominantly down the left channel since relegation.

It's not as if Hamer struggled in the Premier League either when playing in a more traditional central role, with four goals and six assists tallied up even as his side depressingly sunk down to the second tier.

As a result, the Blades may feel as though they need to dip into the January transfer market to seal a replacement.

Whilst the target in question hasn't ever been unleashed down the left wing for his current side, he could well come in and fill the void well if Hamer is injury-stricken, based on his own impressive goal and assist numbers this season so far.

Sheffield United interested in "first class" replacement

As per a recent report by Caught Offside, the automatic promotion candidates are monitoring Reading star Charlie Savage this January as a potential new midfield recruit.

The Blades won't be alone in their advances, however, with Stoke City and Norwich City also both linked, but the South Yorkshire's side promotion aspirations could make Bramall Lane a more attractive place to come for the breakout 21-year-old over the Potters and the Canaries.

Even whilst Reading worry about their long-term future involving chairman Dai Yongee, the Royals find themselves also dreaming about their own chances of tasting promotion success in League One, with Savage a strong performer for his side all season long.

The two-time senior Wales international is finally making a name for himself in the senior game, therefore, after being tipped for greatness when on the books of Manchester United as a gifted youngster.

Savage's league numbers for Reading (24/25) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Savage Games played 23 Goals scored 4 Assists 3 Shots* 1.5 Big chances missed 0 Big chances created 2 Touches* 37.0 Accurate passes* 20.3 (87%) Ball recoveries* 2.6 Stats by Sofascore

The promising 21-year-old is two goal contributions off Hamer's number from the league above, but his metrics are still worthy of praise, with an aggression present in his repertoire that is arguably similar to the United ace.

Last match, as Reading had to make do with a point against Charlton Athletic, Savage won four ground duels and completed three tackles, with Hamer also rolling his sleeves up in this department as a battling presence versus Watford, with five ground duels won and two tackles successfully completed.

Therefore, whilst it would be a heartbreaking blow to see Hamer's name added to the growing list of casualties, United could do far worse than snapping up Savage, who was labelled as "first class" by ex-Wales manager Rob Page when thrown into the deep end of the national side.