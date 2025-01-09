Sheffield United have now made an enquiry over the potential signing of a "fantastic finisher" who has been impressing in the Championship this season, according to a report.

Blades vying for promotion

The Blades are in a strong position to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, currently sitting third in the Championship, but they may feel some reinforcements will be necessary if they are to secure automatic promotion.

Chris Wilder is clearly keen to strengthen his squad in attacking areas, having now submitted a £2.9m bid for NEC forward Sontje Hansen, although there will be competition for his signature from Ligue 1 side Lens.

Ben Brereton Diaz is also set to move to Bramall Lane, as a loan deal has now been verbally agreed with Premier League strugglers Southampton, and there is set to be an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Related Sheffield United looking at signing "first-class" Hamer replacement Chris Wilder will hope this potential new signing can be an adequate replacement for Gustavo Hamer.

Wilder is personally driving the move for the striker, but there are signs the 57-year-old may be keen to bring in more than one new forward this month, as The Daily Mail report Sheffield United have now made contact over a deal for Lewis Koumas.

Koumas signed a long-term contract with Liverpool before going on to join Stoke City on loan in the summer, and he has been a regular starter for the Championship club this season, attracting the attention of some of the top sides in England's second tier.

Watford and West Bromwich Albion are also named as potential suitors for the 19-year-old, with the Blades' Championship rivals also of the belief he could give them a boost in their bids to gain promotion to the Premier League.

However, the Potters believe they will be able to keep hold of the youngster, as they look to improve their league standing in the second half of the campaign.

Sheffield United's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Norwich City (h) January 18th Swansea City (a) January 21st Hull City (h) January 24th Derby County (a) February 1st Portsmouth (h) February 8th

Koumas could boost the Blades' promotion push

The Welshman is a natural-born goalscorer, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp describing him as a "fantastic finisher", and he has been on the scoresheet for Stoke four times this season in all competitions, despite often playing out wide.

The 19-year-old's attacking talents were also on show at Anfield last season, scoring the only goal of the game in the FA Cup fifth round as the Reds edged past Southampton 1-0 with a youthful starting XI.

Given the starlet's age, there are aspects of his game he needs to improve, as pointed out by former Stoke boss Narcis Pelach, who said: "He needs to improve his defensive game and we're trying to work on the details because he doesn't control his steps very well, so his defensive position is not great, but his energy and speed and the willpower is impressive.

Koumas clearly has bags of potential, and his experience in the Championship this season stands him in good stead to make an instant impact at Bramall Lane.