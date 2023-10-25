Sheffield United are expected to appoint a familiar face imminently, with a fresh report revealing that Paul Heckingbottom could be sacked as early as this weekend.

In the Premier League, Heckingbottom’s side have had a hugely disappointing start to the new campaign and find themselves at rock bottom of the table having won zero, drawn one and lost eight of their opening nine games, having followed the 8-0 humiliation against Newcastle with defeats to West Ham, Fulham and Manchester United.

The Blades boss recently admitted that he wishes that he and the hierarchy had made better, more impactful signings over the summer when talking to Yorkshire Live about the club’s financial situation, but regardless, his position is becoming more and more in jeopardy with every match that passes.

The Bramall Lane outfit assessing their options as to who they could replace their current boss with, ahead of fixtures against Arsenal, Wolves and Brighton.

And it appears that they have set their sights on one of their ex-leaders in the form of Chris Wilder, who was previously at the helm from May 2016 to March 2021. The 56-year-old was last in a dugout at Watford, but having left his role there earlier this year in May could soon be back in action.

Chris Wilder wanted back at Sheffield United

According to Football Insider, who have shared a Sheffield United manager update, Wilder has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Heckingbottom if he is to be relieved of his duties this weekend.

“Sheffield United are expected to sack Paul Heckingbottom if they lose against Arsenal on Saturday and replace him with ex-manager Chris Wilder, sources have told Football Insider. Wilder has been sounded out by club chiefs and is believed to be waiting in the wings to take over from Heckingbottom.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Sheffield United’s owners have patched up their relationship with the 56-year-old after he was sacked as Blades manager back in March 2021.”

Chris Wilder's record at Sheffield United

During his time at Sheffield United, Wilder took charge of 227 games in total, winning 106, drawing 44 and losing 77 of those, whilst averaging 1.59 points per match, so it’s clear for supporters to see what a positive impact he had over the full course of his reign (Transfermarkt - Wilder statistics).

The Stocksbridge-born coach has also achieved three promotions during his managerial career so he knows exactly what it takes to compete and be successful at the required level, not to mention the existing relationship he will have with several of the club's current squad members and staff.

The board appointing Wilder once again would be completely the right decision considering what an “excellent” boss he is, as per journalist Josh Bunting, so this could be one to keep a close eye on in the extremely near future.