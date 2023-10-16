Sheffield United have been dealt a fresh injury blow to one of their summer signings alongside John Egan, according to a fresh update.

Who is injured for Sheffield United?

At Bramall Lane, Paul Heckingbottom currently has Chris Basham on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his freak lower-leg injury sustained during the 3-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month, but he’s not the only one facing an extended spell out.

Blades star John Egan is expected to miss the remainder of the season after picking up a seriously severe Achilles tendon problem, and unfortunately for the boss, there is a third senior squad member who he won’t have back at his disposal for a while.

Before September 1st, Tom Davies joined the club on a free transfer from Everton, and whilst he’s so far only made three appearances, the central midfielder looks like he could prove to be a real quality acquisition for the manager (Transfermarkt - Tom Davies stats).

However, England’s former youth international has suffered a major setback to his start to life in Yorkshire if the following update is to be believed, with the 25-year-old inflicting damage on himself during a recent training session at Shirecliffe Ground.

Tom Davies - Injury History Length of absence 2021/22 - Knee injury 223 days 2020/21 - Bruise 7 days 2019/20 - Illness 5 days (Data via Transfermarkt)

According to The Sun who have shared an injury update on Tom Davies, Sheffield United are set to be without their new recruit for at least the next 12 weeks after he sustained an unexpected trauma behind the scenes:

“Tom Davies picked up a freak injury in the last kick of a training session. Davies was practising shooting when he tore a thigh muscle. He will now be missing for four months.”

Sheffield United supporters will know that Davies hasn’t yet been given a fair chance to prove what he’s capable of, but having previously been praised for possessing a “battling spirit” by journalist Josh Bunting, his absence in the centre of the park will no doubt be a blow for Heckingbottom.

The Liverpool-born talent was recording an 85.4% pass success rate prior to his injury which highlights his calmness and composure on the ball, alongside averaging 1.3 tackles per top-flight game so he loves to get stuck into challenges (WhoScored - Tom Davies stats).Sponsored by Adidas, the midfielder is also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having posted 19 involvements, 11 assists and eight goals, throughout his career, so he’s an extremely well-rounded individual that can get involved at both ends of the pitch.

Finally, Davies, who pockets £30k-per-week (Sheffield United salaries), is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the centre and even at right-back, but this is another attribute that the head coach will have to cope without for the foreseeable.