Quiz: Obscure Sheffield United players

Calling all Sheffield United fans – it’s time to prove you’re a Blades obsessive by getting top marks in our obscure players quiz.

The premise is pretty straight-forward: we show you a picture of a former Sheffield United player you probably forgot ever graced Bramall Lane, and then you pick out the correct name from a choice of four.

However, please don’t mistake straight-forwardness for easiness: this piece of trivia will truly test your knowledge of Sheffield United’s modern history, throwing up forgotten reserves, prodigies who never made it and superstar signings that quickly faded into obscurity.

Consider 85% an exceptional score, 70% an impressive score, 50% an acceptable score and 30% a disappointing score. Anything below that, you’re pretty much obliged to have another go and see if you can do better.

So, Blades fans, how will you fare in our obscure players quiz? Why don’t you take a go below and find out..