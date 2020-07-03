Bramall Lane

Key information about Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane was built in 1855 and is now the home of Sheffield United. The stadium is located in South Yorkshire and remains one of the oldest grounds in football history that’s still used for professional football matches.

Its current capacity is 32,702 and has a pitch size of 112m x 72m. The field doesn’t have a running track and is covered with a hybrid surface that’s part natural grass and part artificial fibre.

The record attendance of 68,287 was set at an FA Cup clash between Sheffield United and Leeds United on 15 February 1936.

A history of Bramall Lane

Being one of the oldest stadiums in the world that is still used for professional football, it doesn’t surprise that Bramall Lane has a rich history. It was built in 1855 on a Sheffield road named after the Bramall family. Interestingly, however, the ground was initially built for cricket, not football, and has been used for both sports over the years.

In the 19th century, Bramall Lane was used by both Sheffield F.C. and Sheffield Wednesday, but since 1889 and the club’s inception, it has become the home of Sheffield United, which is true to this day. The first football match to be played there was actually the clash between Sheffield F.C. and Hallam F.C on 29 December 1862, seven years after it was first built.

Intriguingly, that was possibly the first charity match in football history as the game was used to raise money for the ‘Lancashire Mills Distress Fund’. And what’s even more interesting is that the match lasted for three hours and finished in a 0-0 draw.

But Bramall Lane continued being the first in many things and in October 1878, it registered the first official floodlit match in football. Of course, they wouldn’t stop there either as the ground is only one of two on the planet to host an England football international match, an England cricket test match and an FA Cup Final. Needless to say, it drips with history and significance in the world of sports.

The 1890s and 1900s were when the stadium went through a series of improvements as they got two new stands, a roof and also an increase in capacity, eventually recording its highest ever attendance in 1936 when 68,287 spectators watched the FA Cup clash between hosts Sheffield United and the visitors Leeds.

In 1975 they added the South Stand, in 1991 the Kop and in 1994, the stadium became an all-seater. There were more developments over the following years and Bramall Lane also got expanded on two occasions after the turn of the new millennium, once in 2001 and once in 2006.

Bramall Lane is a football and cricket stadium first and foremost, which also gives it a unique shape, but it’s been a host to many different sports such as cycling, rugby, basketball, baseball, tennis, archery, crown green bowling, skating, athletics and boxing too.

Tickets to watch Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

All the tickets to watch Sheffield United at Bramall Lane can be found on the club’s official website. They offer different categories of tickets but the average adult ticket costs around £40.

Sheffield United also have season tickets and memberships that can give you significant discounts over a larger number of games played throughout the season.

