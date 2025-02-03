Sheffield United have now agreed a deal to sign a new player for Chris Wilder as they look to end the January transfer window on a high in their bid for promotion back to the Premier League, according to a fresh report.

Sheffield United need additions

Though they have been one of the busier Championship sides this January, injuries mean that Sheffield United still need additions.

Wilder's side have already added reinforcements in attack in the shape of Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz from Leicester City and Southampton respectively, with the two combining to help the Blades edge past Derby County in their most recent outing.

Meanwhile, fellow new signing Hamza Choudhury was named man of the match for his performance in the heart of the Blades midfield after joining the club on loan from Leicester City.

And reinforcements have arrived at the back too, with Wilder's side sealing a deal for Harry Clarke, while the Blades are also closing in on a pair of deals to sign wingers recommended by AI in a deal driven by their new owners.

Related The 15 most expensive signings in EFL Championship history The second tier has had its fair share of mega-money deals.

But at least one more addition is still needed after a serious injury to Harry Souttar, who was ruled out for the season in the New Year after suffering an Achilles injury on Boxing Day.

"We are after a centre-half, no doubt about it", Wilder explained after the win against Swansea City four days ago.

Now, it seems that the Blades are finally moving to address the issue, and are closing in on a deal to land another new face.

Sheffield United agree loan move for defender

That is according to a fresh report from Football Insider, which claims that Sheffield United have now agreed a deal with Crystal Palace to take Rob Holding on loan for the remainder of the season.

The former Arsenal defender was Gunners legend Paul Merson dubbed "reliable" during his time at the Emirates Stadium, where he was often relied upon by Mikel Arteta when he wanted to see a game out.

However, he has hardly featured since moving to south London after falling out with Oliver Glasner, with his only senior appearance coming in the EFL Cup before he was suspended from the first team by the Eagles head coach.

Rob Holding at Arsenal Appearances 162 Goals 5 Yellow Cards 22 Red Cards 1

Now, his south London nightmare appears to be coming to an end at least temporarily, with the former England U21 international now closing in on a move to South Yorkshire.

As per the report, "the Blades have won the race to land the 29-year-old centre-back on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign" as they look to continue their push for promotion, though there is no mention of just how much of Holding's £45,000 a week wages Wilder's side will be asked to cover for the duration of his time at Bramall Lane.

With plenty of experience to his name, should he be match-sharp Holding could well be the perfect short-term replacement for Souttar, and could be a key part of Sheffield United's hopes of an instant return to the top flight.