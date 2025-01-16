Sheffield United are now eyeing up a shock move to land a new midfielder this month, it has been reported, as they look to strengthen their chances of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United set to be busy in January

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder confirmed last week that his side will be busy this month as they look to secure an automatic promotion spot come the end of the Championship campaign.

"We've been talking the last 48 hours, continually working and trying to progress deals through", the Blades manager explained.

"I've talked about selling clubs or players who are loaned out - they want the best deal and they wait for better offers coming in as well. It really is that type of situation, but we've moved stuff forward, so I'm sure hopefully we'll see some progress in the next four or five days leading up to the Norwich game.

"If I told you about one of the deals you'd find that ridiculous, but you have to wait. It's a bit of a game of poker at times. But we've got players who want to come here, which is the biggest thing. And we've got owners and a chief exec who are working tirelessly to try and bring players in, which is good enough for me."

One of those who could arrive is Tom Cannon, with Sheffield United in the mix to sign the striker after his loan spell at Stoke City was cut short by parent club Leicester, though they face plenty of competition for his signature.

Now, they could also be set to land another player whose time in the Championship his just been brought to an abrupt end.

Sheffield United want to sign international midfielder

That comes as a shock report from the Sheffield Star has revealed that Sheffield United are now eyeing a move to sign Northern Ireland international midfielder and recent Sheffield Wednesday loanee Shea Charles for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who Pep Guardiola hailed as "fantastic" during his time with the Manchester City youth academy, spent the first half of the Championship campaign with the Owls, even playing in the Steel City derby that Sheffield United emerged victorious from.

Shea Charles in the Championship 24/25 Appearances 23 Goals 1 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 6

However, Wednesday Chairman Dejphon Chansiri confirmed on Tuesday that Southampton had opted to recall him from his spell at Hillsborough, and a fresh report has named their cross-city rivals as keen to bring him back to the Steel City on loan for the second half of the campaign.

"Charles’ name has now been inked on the Blades’ long list of targets this month," the report explains, adding that "the player’s agent has a good relationship with key Bramall Lane officials" which could help any potential deal.

With Ollie Arblaster sidelined through injury, Sheffield United have been eyeing midfielders this window and have already been linked with a move to sign Hamza Choudury on loan from Leicester City, while the added £6,000 a week wages Charles would require would be unlikely to break the bank at Bramall Lane. Would it be worth it just to get one over on their city rivals?