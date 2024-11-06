Despite securing a dramatic late comeback to defeat Bristol City, it wasn't all good news against the Robins for Sheffield United, who are now sweating over an injury to one star man.

Sheffield United injury news

The Blades couldn't have enjoyed a more dramatic victory if they tried, having first equalised in the 86th minute through Ryan One's effort off the bench before then finding a last-gasp winner courtesy of Harrison Burrows in the 98th minute. Moving within a point of Championship leaders Sunderland as a result - albeit with the Black Cats yet to play - Burrows' winner could prove to be an all important moment.

Looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League, Sheffield United have certainly enjoyed a solid start to the Championship campaign, but injury can quickly derail any season as the festive fixtures prepare to come thick and fast next month. And on that front, the Blades are already sweating over one knock suffered against Bristol.

As confirmed by Wilder, Sheffield United are now sweating over the injury sustained by Kieffer Moore, with the manager admitting that "it doesn't look good" to add to any concern. The forward was forced off in the 69th minute and will now undergo tests to discover the severity of his injury.

Up next, Sheffield United square off against rivals Sheffield Wednesday to add to the blow that Moore's potential injury causes. If the Blades were to pick games for their striker to miss, their local derby would be fairly low on the list.

"Outstanding" Moore brings vital experience

As United look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Moore will be an important figure even if he isn't the man wheeling away in celebration as much as Wilder would like. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience in one of the toughest leagues to escape from and when the festive period arrives, that experience should be relied on if he is, of course, back fit and firing.

Wilder has already been full of praise for the Welshman in the current campaign, telling reporters after recent victory over Blackburn Rovers: "There's been some noise about Kieffer but when you need someone to play as a No.9 away from home against two powerful centre-halves and lead the line, I thought he was outstanding.

“He won every header and linked it well. There were a couple of times he came to feet and we smashed it at him so there's no blame there from me."

Now, the £25,000-a-week striker will hope to have avoided a serious injury and make his return as soon as possible, even if a crucial clash against Sheffield Wednesday does come too soon this weekend.