Sheffield United are reportedly among the clubs who are monitoring an "excellent" Wales international in the January transfer window.

The Blades continued their Championship promotion charge of the weekend, winning 2-0 at home to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The result means they remain in second place behind leaders Leeds United, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0, but most importantly, two points have been gained on third-place Burnley, who could only draw 0-0 against Sunderland at Turf Moor on Friday evening.

The current transfer window affords United the opportunity to bring in new faces, should Chris Wilder want extra depth in his squad between now and May, and they have been linked with a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 31-year-old is currently plying his trade at Turkish giants Besiktas, but the Blades are ready to offer him a return to English football.

Meanwhile, another report has claimed that United are leading the race to sign young Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, with Sunderland believed to be among the clubs keen on snapping him up on loan from the King Power Stadium. He was recently recalled from a temporary stint at Stoke City.

Sheffield United eyeing "excellent" ace

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Sheffield United are "monitoring" the situation of Rangers attacker Tom Lawrence this month.

The 23-cap Wales international is available on a free transfer from the Gers in the January window, with Ipswich Town, Burnley and Besiktas all mentioned as potential suitors, too.

Lawrence could be an interesting signing for United in the second half of the season, bringing experience and quality to United's attack and giving Wilder more options, whether that be from the start of games or from the substitutes' bench.

At 31, the Englishman isn't necessarily getting any younger, but he has shown his worth in the Championship so many times down the years, registering 90 goal involvements (50 goals and 40 assists) in 264 appearances in the competition.

David McCallum has heaped praise on him in the past, in terms of helping younger figures during a Rangers B team match: "Tom was excellent around the group, sharing his experience, and we spoke before the game about that. That’s what some of these games are going to be about, when we get the odd occasion where a player, or two, drops down from the first-team squad to get important minutes."

There are going to be tight games in the coming months, where a moment of class is needed to be the difference, and this is where Lawrence could be such a shrewd addition for United.

The Rangers man has the ability to stay cool in big moments, given his many years of playing at a high level, and he could ultimately be that extra sprinkling of quality that helps take Wilder's side back into the Premier League.