Sheffield United are now stepping up their pursuit of a "superb" midfielder, with an official offer set to be made soon, according to a report.

Blades looking to strengthen in attacking areas

Chris Wilder clearly feels some new attacking reinforcements are needed if his side are to go all the way and seal promotion from the Championship this season, and the Blades are now well-placed to win the race for two strikers.

A £13m fee has now been agreed with Leicester City for the signing of Tom Cannon, meaning only personal terms need to be agreed to get a deal over the line.

Should Wilder want to bring in more than one new striker this month, he is also in a good position to win the race for Southampton's Ben Brereton Diaz, as the Chile international would only consider a return to United, despite interest from elsehwere.

Related Sheffield United now eyeing move to sign £300,000-a-year international They would get one over on their city rivals in the process.

Not only do Sheffield United want to bring in a new striker, but they are also keen in bringing a new attacking midfielder this month, and there has now been a new update on their pursuit of Besiktas' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

According to reports from the Turkish media (via Sport Witness), the Blades have now stepped up their interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Besiktas trying to offload him this month, having deemed him surplus to requirements.

The Championship promotion hopefuls are set to make an official offer for the attacking midfielder soon, aiming to take him on loan until the end of the season, although it is unclear whether they plan to make it a permanent deal in the summer.

There may be competition for the 31-year-old's signature, however, with French side Nantes also said to be interested.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is proven at the top level

Although his Liverpool career was marred by injuries, the midfielder scored a memorable goal for the Reds against Manchester City in the Champions League back in 2018, one of nine in Europe's top competition.

The Portsmouth-born maestro is a well-rounded midfielder, having also received praise from football writer Leanne Prescott for his defensive aptitude during his time on Merseyside.

The only concern over signing Oxlade-Chamberlain is the fact his best days are likely to be behind him, having failed to make an impact at Besiktas this season, appearing for a total of just 113 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig.

That said, the former Champions League winner with Liverpool may still be able to do a job at Championship level, and signing him on loan, rather than permanently, would make it a relatively low-risk move for the Blades.