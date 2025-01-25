Sheffield United are now plotting a move for a "clinical" Championship star to strengthen a priority position, according to a recent report.

Blades pushing for promotion

Chris Wilder's side are faring very well in the Championship as we approach the end of the January transfer window, after a solid recent run of form. The Blades are in a very strong position to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, and they are trying to capitalise on the opportunity that has presented itself by making signings capable of aiding their promotion push.

The main aim this month has been to strengthen in attacking areas, and it is job done for Wilder on that front, having moved swiftly to bring in Ben Brereton Diaz and, most recently, Tom Cannon.

As such, the United boss may turn his attentions towards reinforcing other areas of the squad, and Football League World report that signing a new defender is now a priority, in order to replace Harry Souttar, who suffered a season-ending injury in December.

Queens Park Rangers' Jimmy Dunne has now emerged as a target for the Blades, with the defender out of contract at the end of the season, which means he could be available this month if Wilder pushes to get a deal done.

QPR are having a decent season themselves, now just four points off the play-offs, but they risk losing the 26-year-old for free in the summer if they don't cash in this winter.

Although Jack Robinson has performed well in Souttar's absence, Sheffield United are keen to bring in a replacement for the Leicester defender, and they are now plotting a move for Dunne.

Dunne could be the perfect Souttar replacement

Souttar was particularly impressive in the air during his stint at Bramall Lane, and there are signs the QPR defender could be a like-for-like replacement in that regard, having also displayed his aerial ability on a regular basis over the course of the past year.

Statistic per 90 Jimmy Dunne Harry Souttar Clearances 5.69 (99th percentile) 5.55 (89th percentile) Aerials won 4.86 (99th percentile) 3.87 (92nd percentile) Blocks 1.06 (48th percentile) 0.97 (15th percentile) Interceptions 1.11 (59th percentile) 1.27 (65th percentile) Tackles 2.22 (66th percentile) 1.12 (34th percentile)

As shown, Dunne is outperforming Souttar on almost every key defensive metric, so he could be the perfect replacement for the injured Australian.

Not only that, but the £8,500-a-week defender is also a threat on the front foot, having been lauded as "clinical" by journalist Sam Tabuteau at the end of December, and he now has four goals to his name in the Championship this season.

The Blades are already in a very strong position to seal promotion to the Premier League, but signing a top defender could help them get over the line, and Dunne is showing signs he could be the perfect addition to the squad.