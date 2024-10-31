Eyeing an instant return to the Premier League, Sheffield United are reportedly set to sign a former Manchester City gem who was compared to Rio Ferdinand during his time in West Ham United's academy.

Sheffield United transfer news

The Blades have so far shown plenty of intent in their battle to earn a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, sitting as high as fourth, one point adrift of Burnley in the automatic promotion spot and five points behind Championship leaders Sunderland.

After returning to winning ways last time out against Stoke City courtesy of Tyrese Campbell against his former club and Kieffer Moore, those at Bramall Lane have seemingly turned their attention back towards the transfer market.

Of course, Sheffield United were a busy side in the summer window, having welcomed the likes of Moore and Campbell, who will hope to kick on as a strike duo after a successful outing last time out. But now the Blades have reportedly shifted their focus towards a potential future star.

According to The Mirror, Sheffield United are set to sign Jamal Baptiste on a free deal after he impressed on trial at the club in the last month. Baptiste, still just 20 years old, has spent time at both Manchester City and West Ham throughout his career before finding himself without a club. Reportedly considered one of the most talented prospects at West Ham, the central defender will be relieved to have seemingly found his next move.

If Baptiste reaches his potential then the Blades should have some player on their hands, given that former West Ham man Carlton Cole previously went as far as comparing the defender to Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand.

Cole praised the defender, saying on Inside Irons as relayed by Hammers News: “Especially Jamal Baptiste that I’m a massive fan of. Well he’s training with the first team at the moment (which tells you how highly rated he is) so I think he’s definitely a massive prospect.

“He’s going to be the next Anton Ferdinand hopefully or the next Rio. So hopefully we can these boys on the right track and help them transition into being a professional footballer full-time.”

"Massive prospect" Baptiste needs move

Without a club and in danger of becoming one of many forgotten prospects in a case of what might have been, Baptiste needs things to go well at Sheffield United if he does put pen to paper at the Blades. Under the guidance of experienced manager Chris Wilder, he has the chance to set the course towards realising his high potential to prove Cole right, but must become a reliable option.

Still just 20 years old, it remains to be seen whether Baptiste would come straight into the Sheffield United squad or if he is forced to wait for his chance. For the sake of squad depth alone, his arrival would be no bad thing for the Blades in search of promotion.