Sheffield United have been offered the chance to sign a player who has scored 14 or more times in each of the last three Championship seasons, according to a new report.

It has been a very busy transfer window for the Blades, as the club has tried to put last season’s shambolic season behind them as they try to return to the top flight at the first time of asking. It has been a steady start to the Championship campaign for the Yorkshire side, as they have won one and drawn two of their opening three league games.

Sheffield United transfer news

United have added 10 new players to their squad over the course of this transfer window, with their biggest addition being left-back Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United, followed by Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle.

Sheffield United's summer signings Signed from Harrison Burrows Peterborough Michael Cooper Plymouth Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Callum O'Hare Coventry Tyrese Campbell Stoke Jamie Shackleton Leeds Sam McCallum Norwich Harry Souttar (Loan) Leicester City Alfie Gilchrist (Loan) Chelsea Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Loan) Crystal Palace

But as well as looking at ways of improving the team in the coming hours, it also appears that the Blades may have a fight on their hands in retaining some of their key players. It was reported this week that Scottish champions Celtic made a bid to sign defender Auston Trusty. That bid is said to be worth £5 million, after the defender had been linked with a move to Celtic Park for some weeks. Sheffield United are said to be reluctant to sell the player, as he is under contract until the summer of 2027, but Celtic are pushing to complete the transfer.

As well as Trusty possibly leaving Bramall Lane, fellow defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is also being targeted by Premier League side Wolves. The Midlands side are keen on replacing Max Kilman, who left to join West Ham earlier in this window, and their search has taken them to the Sheffield United player.

Wolves are believed to be ready to step up their pursuit after missing out on defender Dara O’Shea to Ipswich Town. But while United try and retain their best players, they have also just been presented a chance to add to their squad.

Sheffield United offered “clinical” star in player plus cash deal

According to The Star, Sheffield United have been offered the chance to sign Leeds United striker Joel Piroe in a deal that would see Leeds pay £10 million and Piroe in exchange for midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

This isn’t the first offer that Leeds have made for Hamer, as they saw a £13 million bid rejected earlier in this transfer window. But Leeds have now returned with a fresh move, hoping the man who has racked up 14, 19 and 22 league goals in his last three second tier campaigns will be enough to tempt the Blades into a sale.

Piroe, who has been described as being “clinical” in the past by journalist Josh Bunting, has been at Elland Road since last summer, when he joined the club from Championship side Swansea City. The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in 45 Championship games last season, three of which came in the play-offs.