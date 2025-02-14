Already planning for life in the Premier League, Sheffield United are now reportedly plotting a double summer swoop to sign two young Liverpool players who have impressed on loan in the Championship.

Sheffield United transfer news

As things stand, the Blades are on course for yet another promotion to the Premier League under Chris Wilder and remain in control of their own fate after easing past Middlesbrough to win 3-1 last time out.

With just three points between themselves and a strong Burnley side in third, Sheffield United won't be getting ahead of themselves anytime soon, but that doesn't mean they won't be at least planning ahead.

The last time that the Blades were in the top-flight, of course, they crashed and burned to suffer instant relegation back down to the Championship. Since then, the Premier League hasn't got any easier and if Wilder's side are to earn promotion again, they must be better prepared.

With that said, those at Bramall Lane are already reportedly setting their sights on summer reinforcements they could bring with them to England's top tier.

According to Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail, Sheffield United now want to sign both Lewis Koumas and Owen Beck from Liverpool this summer if they earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Liverpool duo have both enjoyed impressive seasons in the Championship, with Wales international Koumas on loan at Stoke City and Beck on loan at Blackburn Rovers. Yet, Anfield may not await. Instead, if Sheffield United come swooping in, they could be reunited at Bramall Lane sooner rather than later.

Two rising stars, the Blades would be wise to make their moves as soon as possible before their respective price tags increase or potential loan interest arrives from elsewhere.

Koumas and Beck both on the rise

Beck, 22 years old, and Koumas, just 19 years old, have both stood out at times on loan. The former has consistently played a part in a Blackburn Rovers side aiming for a play-off place by the end of the campaign - starting 20 of 32 games at left-back. Meanwhile, the younger Koumas has stolen the headlines more than once - scoring six goals in all competitions from the left-hand side.

Both have enjoyed their fair share of praise too, with former Blackburn boss John Eustace telling reporters when asked about Beck earlier this season: "Owen was exceptional, that is why he's here.

"He's a very young, talented player. He's got other good young players around but also experience around him too. They want to help him and they're always talking to him. He's had a brilliant game against a couple of really tricky wingers today for Swansea. He dealt with them very well."

The only factor that Sheffield United may need to get past is the price tag of both players. Whether Liverpool will be willing to sell their two academy products at a feasible price remains to be seen this summer, which could force the Blades to settle for loan deals.