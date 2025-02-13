As they continue their chase for Championship promotion, Sheffield United have reportedly turned their attention towards signing a second tier gem who has been in fine form as of late.

Sheffield United transfer news

The Blades have been given the tough task of keeping up with Leeds United in the race to win the Championship title this season, but they've done exactly that so far - defeating Middlesbrough 3-1 to stay within two points of the Whites.

Currently on course to achieve promotion to the Premier League, Sheffield United would be wise to keep one eye on the summer transfer window given how they've failed to recruit well enough to stay in the top-flight in the past.

With staying in the Premier League after promotion becoming increasingly difficult too, they simply cannot afford to get things wrong again if they secure promotion this season.

Of course, though, there is still plenty of work to do in the current campaign with just three points separating themselves and Burnley in the fight to secure automatic promotion and, therefore, avoid the unpredictability of the play-offs.

Whether they earn promotion or not, meanwhile, it looks as though those at Bramall Lane have set their sights on their first summer target. According to Football Insider, Sheffield United are now plotting a move to sign Oliver Lynch from Luton Town at the end of the season after sending scouts to watch the young forward on loan at Hemel Hempstead.

Stealing the headlines in the National League South, Lynch has reportedly attracted the attention of scouts from the Blades, Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion in what could create quite the battle for his signature.

Standing at a staggering 6'5, the 19-year-old is one to watch when the transfer window swings open once again.

"Immense" Lynch is one for the future

With four goals in five games in the National League South, Lynch has been too hot to handle for those in England's fifth-tier and looks destined to return to Luton Town before perhaps earning a move elsewhere. With a number of clubs seemingly interested in his signature, the teenager will certainly have an important decision to make when the summer arrives.

Full of praise for his loanee, Hemel Hempstead manager Lee Allinson recently told Hemel Today after Lynch found the back of the net against Farnborough Town: “We do our due diligence on players and Lynchy was one I kept my eye on after I’d faced him with Hendon against Dulwich.

"I like him, he’s a handful and I thought he was immense today and him and Joe [Iaciofano] worked tirelessly to give people a moment’s rest. He also scored an unbelievable goal and could have had another one just before half-time as well.”

Whilst Lynch is unlikely to make an immediate impact should Sheffield United swoop in, he is one for the future and a player who could lead the Blades' line for years to come.