Sheffield United have now reached a "full verbal agreement" with a "brilliant" defender, with negotiations over the deal expected to start soon, according to a report.

Blades vying for promotion

The Blades remain in a fantastic position to secure an instant return to the Premier League, sitting just one point off top spot in the Championship standings.

In order to boost his side's chances of automatic promotion, however, Chris Wilder has been extremely active in the transfer market this month, most recently re-signing Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Wilder has also confirmed his interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday loanee Shea Charles, in what would be an eyebrow-raising move, saying:

"He (Charles) is a player we identified in the summer, as we have to because we're all doing their jobs, whether that’s us or Sheffield Wednesday. That wasn't a wind-up, even though I get it and people thought it might have.

"We’re looking for players of quality and pedigree and he was on the list. We’ll see where we go in the next week but a combative central midfielder, who can get about the park and break the game up and play, is on our radar. And there are a lot of players who fit that bill.”

Not only are United looking to strengthen their attack and midfield, but there could also be another defensive arrival very soon, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealing they have reached a "full verbal agreement" with Jonjoe Kenny.

The Hertha BSC full-back has informed the German club he wants to leave this month, ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season, and negotiations are expected to start soon.

The 27-year-old is keen on moving back to England and helping the Blades secure promotion back to the Premier League in the second half of the season.

Kenny impressing in Germany

The former Everton man has been particularly impressive in an attacking sense for Hertha BSC this season, picking up one goal and six assists in 18 2. Bundesliga outings, having predominantly featured at right-back.

Ex-Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell lauded the right-back as "brilliant" during his time at the Brick Community Stadium, and he has been one of Hertha's best performers in the league this season, averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.02, the third-highest in the squad.

As such, it is promising news that Kenny is keen on a move to Bramall Lane this month, and the Blades will be hoping to get a deal done for a relatively low fee, considering he is out of contract at the end of the season.

That said, it may be difficult to displace Alfie Gilchrist in the starting XI to begin with, considering the 21-year-old has made the right-back spot his own after putting in some impressive performances this season, featuring in 26 Championship games.