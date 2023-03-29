Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge “has to leave” the Championship should he want his career to progress, according to Norway manager Stale Solbakken.

What's the latest on Berge's future?

The Blades talisman first arrived at Bramall Lane back in 2020 and has since been a regular feature, making 99 appearances across all competitions in South Yorkshire. However, the 25-year-old will be out of contract next summer, meaning that the upcoming window will be the final big opportunity for the club to cash in.

Paul Heckingbottom’s star was already generating plenty of interest in January with 90min reporting that Fulham had made contact and were in talks regarding a deal, alongside Newcastle United who were also weighing up an approach, though of course a switch failed to materialise before the deadline.

The Norwegian international was recently called up to represent his nation for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia and during an interview off the field, his boss has since given him some advice over his future in club football.

Speaking to TV 2 (via Sport Witness), Solbakken claimed that Berge has to consider leaving Sheffield United if he desires to further develop and improve himself as a player. He said:

“The next step for him is that he has to leave the Championship. It has nothing to do with Sheffield United, because they are the second-best team there. But it has to do with the football that is generally played there. For him to take the next step, it may be good to enter a different culture and structure.”

Should Sheffield United keep or sell Berge?

Berge has been lauded an “orchestrator” by talent scout Jacek Kulig and United need to do everything they can to fend off interest and keep hold of him beyond the summer window.

The £32k-p/w talent has scored 14 goals and provided ten assists since joining, as per Transfermarkt, and offers wonderful versatility with his ability to operate in four different positions, which is a great quality to have given the number of injuries that can occur as a result of the relentless fixture schedule in the second-tier.

The Adidas-sponsored ace also ranks in the 98th percentile for progressive carries and the 97th percentile for most touches in the attacking penalty area, highlighting his desire to create chances even if he’s not always on the scoresheet (FBRef).

Standing at 6 foot 5, Berge additionally brings a strong physical and aerial presence to the midfield with his height, and the thought of losing him will be a huge blow to the Blades.