Sheffield United don't want to lose "one of their most important players" in Sander Berge, but "issues around finances" at the club could force their hand, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

Sheffield United transfer news - what's the latest on Sander Berge?

Berge made his way to English football in January 2020 when he signed for the South Yorkshire outfit for just £22m from Belgian Pro League side K.R.C.Genk.

Since then, he has gone on to make 109 appearances for the Blades, scoring 15 goals and providing the assist for another 12.

He was an instrumental part of the team that won promotion back to the Premier League last season, having almost been sold in January due to the club's financial situation.

Despite keeping hold of him, it looks like the club might once again be on the verge of selling the player as Football Insider reported that the club would accept an offer of just £10m for one of their star men.

What has transfer insider Dean Jones said about Sander Berge?

Jones was quick to stress that should the player leave Sheffield in the summer, it wouldn't be down to footballing reasons, with any decision to let him go being purely financial.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "He got plenty of starts last season for Sheffield United he is one of their most important players. I don't think they particularly want to lose him. I think they have just got issues around finances at the moment at Sheffield United that's holding them back a little bit."

How good is Sander Berge?

The Norwegian "Rolls-Royce", as hailed by teammate Chris Basham had a great season last year in Sheffield's famous red and white.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old averaged a brilliant rating of 6.95 across his 37 appearances in the Championship, scoring six goals and assisting a further five.

In fact, since his arrival in England, he has yet to average a rating lower than 6.43 across his four league campaigns.

His underlying numbers look great as well.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across football's next eight best competitions after the top five leagues, Berge is in the top 3% for progressive carries, the top 5% for touches in the oppositions penalty area and the top 9% for non-penalty goals, all per 90.

If Sheffield United can find a way to keep hold of their talismanic Norwegian for their first season back in the Premier League in two years, they will be so much better for it.