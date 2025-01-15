Sheffield United have now made their first move to sign a new forward for Chris Wilder as they look to bolster their chances of promotion back to the Premier League come the end of the campaign, according to a fresh report.

Sheffield United transfer news

Speaking last week, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told fans that he expected signings before their next Championship game against Norwich, even adding that one name on their list of transfer targets was "ridiculous".

"We've been talking the last 48 hours, continually working and trying to progress deals through", the Blades boss explained.

Related Sheffield United could land their next McAtee in "wonderful" PL gem Chris Wilder is looking at adding this exciting loanee to his Sheffield United squad.

"I've talked about selling clubs or players who are loaned out - they want the best deal and they wait for better offers coming in as well. It really is that type of situation, but we've moved stuff forward, so I'm sure hopefully we'll see some progress in the next four or five days leading up to the Norwich game.

"If I told you about one of the deals you'd find that ridiculous, but you have to wait. It's a bit of a game of poker at times. But we've got players who want to come here, which is the biggest thing. And we've got owners and a chief exec who are working tirelessly to try and bring players in, which is good enough for me."

One player who is seemingly on the verge of joining is Hamza Choudury, with a loan move on the cards for the Bangaladesh midfielder, while there is also hope that Ben Brereton Diaz could return too.

Now, Sheffield United have reportedly returned to Leicester in a bid to snatch another of their talents with a bid having already been made.

Sheffield United make £7m bid for Leicester forward

That comes as Football Insider report that Sheffield United have tabled a £7m offer to sign Leicester City forward Tom Cannon this month. The striker spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Championship strugglers Stoke City, and hit nine goals in 22 appearances.

Tom Cannon in the Championship this season Appearances 22 Goals 9 Assists 1 Minutes per goal/assist 207 Goal conversion 16% Shot accuracy 55%

He also found the net in the EFL Cup and in the FA Cup for the Potters and had emerged as a key figure for them, only for Leicester to exercise their recall option on the forward in the winter window.

During his time with Preston last season, Cannon was hailed as "outstanding" by Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, and there is understood to be significant interest in his signature this winter.

To that end, Sheffield United have made an opening offer with "a formal £7m bid" having been tabled, with the Blades having also been keen to land him last summer before he ultimately moved to Stoke.

As it stands, Wilder's side sit just outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference. They will be hoping that attacking reinforcements in the second half of the season will help them secure an instant return to the Premier League.