Sheffield United are keen on signing free-agent James McArthur as they prepare for their return to the Premier League, according to TEAMtalk.

The veteran midfielder, and once FA Cup winner with Wigan Athletic, is set to leave Crystal Palace this summer after nine years at the club.

What's the latest news on James McArthur's future?

Now 35, it's fair to say that McArthur has an extensive amount of Premier League experience.

The former Scotland international started his career at Hamilton in Scotland, before making the move to Wigan Athletic, where he was part of the famous FA Cup-winning squad against Manchester City in 2013.

Moving on from Wigan to Palace, the Scotsman played a crucial role in the London club's continued stint in England's top flight, making a total of 253 appearances.

Bidding farewell to Palace, McArthur said, via London News Online, at the end of the season:

"I thought it would have been a bit more emotional but I think I’m just trying to appreciate everything that I’ve had at this club; the great relationships that I’ve created with the lads and just try to take every moment in really."

Now, according to reports, McArthur has the opportunity to make an instant move from free agent status straight back to the Premier League with Sheffield United.

The Blades will face competition for McArthur's signature according to TEAMtalk, however, with fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town also reportedly interested in the midfielder this summer.

Is James McArthur joining Sheffield United?

With no transfer fee involved due to his free-agent status, McArthur's wage demands may make all the difference in deciding a move this summer.

According to Salary Sport, McArthur earned £55k-per-week whilst at Selhurst Park, which as per Salary Sport, would make him the highest-paid player at Sheffield United, as of right now.

Whether the 32-capped Scotsman will take a pay cut, or even make the move altogether remains to be seen.

From a Blades perspective, however, manager Paul Heckingbottom will need to evaluate whether spending that much on wages is worth it for a 35-year-old free-agent.

McArthur would undoubtedly bring experience and leadership, that's for sure. But having made just four appearances for Palace in the entirety of last season, the south Yorkshire giants have to wonder if he'll even make a significant impact on the pitch.

His former Eagles boss Patrick Vieira once hailed the ageing stalwart as an "important player" who is a "real competitor" and a "natural leader," so there is clearly a reason why he is attracting interest from Premier League newcomers, such as the Blades.

Hoping to stay up at the first time of asking, United must get the summer transfer window right.

Starting with the addition of Premier League experience might be the way forward for Heckingbottom and co, too.